Home Latest news from FE Week
Movers and shakers

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 370

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving

22 Nov 2021, 8:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Helen Molton, Vice principal for higher technical skills and academic studies, The Sheffield College

Start date: September 2021

Previous role: Assistant principal for higher education, Bishop Burton College

Interesting fact: She has been a keen netballer since being at school.

Suzanne Thurlow, Senior recruitment consultant, FEA

Start date: November 2021

Previous job: Vice principal, organisational development and learner services, Cheshire College South & West

Interesting fact: While raising two children, her family ran a smallholding with a varied collection of animals as pets, including breeding emus and piglets.

Jonathan Slater, Senior advisor, The Public Service Consultants

Start date: November 2021

Previous job: Permanent secretary, Department for Education

Interesting fact: He was runner up in the second division of the York and District Table Tennis Association Cup in 1982.

Lee Barrett, Head of personal and social development, Leicester College

Start date: September 2021

Previous job: Director of quality, teaching, learning and assessment, Coventry College

Interesting fact: He can play Grade 8 piano and had an early “midlife crisis” in his mid-20s, so he travelled the world for nearly two years.

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *