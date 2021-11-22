MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 370

Helen Molton, Vice principal for higher technical skills and academic studies, The Sheffield College
Start date: September 2021
Previous role: Assistant principal for higher education, Bishop Burton College
Interesting fact: She has been a keen netballer since being at school.
Suzanne Thurlow, Senior recruitment consultant, FEA
Start date: November 2021
Previous job: Vice principal, organisational development and learner services, Cheshire College South & West
Interesting fact: While raising two children, her family ran a smallholding with a varied collection of animals as pets, including breeding emus and piglets.
Jonathan Slater, Senior advisor, The Public Service Consultants
Start date: November 2021
Previous job: Permanent secretary, Department for Education
Interesting fact: He was runner up in the second division of the York and District Table Tennis Association Cup in 1982.
Lee Barrett, Head of personal and social development, Leicester College
Start date: September 2021
Previous job: Director of quality, teaching, learning and assessment, Coventry College
Interesting fact: He can play Grade 8 piano and had an early “midlife crisis” in his mid-20s, so he travelled the world for nearly two years.
