MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 369

Brad Rushton, Chief executive, SCL Education Group
Start date: October 2021
Previous job: Group managing director, SCL Education Group
Interesting fact: His father was a motocross racer and named his son after American former professional motocross racer Brad Lackey, who won the motocross world championship the year Brad was born.
Tim Balcon, Chief executive, CITB
Start date: September 2021
Previous job: Chief executive, IEMA
Interesting fact: He started his career as a British Gas apprentice.
Stephen Davis, Chief executive and group principal, United Colleges Group
Start date: November 2021
Previous job: Group principal, United Colleges Group
Interesting fact: He once looked after the Foo Fighters for a day when they were playing at the Glasgow Barrowlands. They wanted to play golf, even though they never had – he spent a long Saturday afternoon apologising to the other golfers.
