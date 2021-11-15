MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 369

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving

Brad Rushton, Chief executive, SCL Education Group

Start date: October 2021

Previous job: Group managing director, SCL Education Group

Interesting fact: His father was a motocross racer and named his son after American former professional motocross racer Brad Lackey, who won the motocross world championship the year Brad was born.

Tim Balcon, Chief executive, CITB

Start date: September 2021

Previous job: Chief executive, IEMA

Interesting fact: He started his career as a British Gas apprentice.

Stephen Davis, Chief executive and group principal, United Colleges Group

Start date: November 2021

Previous job: Group principal, United Colleges Group

Interesting fact: He once looked after the Foo Fighters for a day when they were playing at the Glasgow Barrowlands. They wanted to play golf, even though they never had – he spent a long Saturday afternoon apologising to the other golfers.