MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 373

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving

Suzanne Slater, Director of operations – apprenticeships, NCFE

Start date: October 2021

Previous job: Assistant principal, Gateshead College

Interesting fact: She took up sailing this year and achieved her Royal Yachting Association certificates, although after the recent cold and windy weather, she has decided “I’m definitely a ‘fair weather’ sailor!”

Tara Roudiani, Managing director, Training Now

Start date: December 2021

Previous job: Quality manager and deputy head of service, Lambeth Adult Learning, Lambeth Council

Interesting fact: When she came to England at the start of the Iranian Revolution, she couldn’t speak any English: “Farsi is my first language, so I learnt to speak English in school when I was 7.”

Kevin O’Hare, Interim principal, Keighley College (part of Luminate Education Group)

Start Date: December 2021

Previous job: Head of visual and digital arts department, Leeds City College

Interesting fact: He has spent the last 15 years making artworks related to the 1970s MB Connect 4 game.

Rachel Butt, Director of excellence, Learning Curve Group

Start date: December 2021

Previous Job: Director of quality and curriculum: teaching, learning and professional development, Warrington and Vale Royal College

Interesting fact: She started her career as a teacher of performing arts and still loves any opportunity to go to the theatre.

Susan James Relly, Professor of vocational education, University of Oxford department of education

Start date: November 2021

Previous job: Associate professor and director of the Skills, Knowledge and Organisational Performance (SKOPE) Research Centre

Interesting fact: She has been learning traditional upholstery since 2008 and previously taught classes in an upholstery school for adult learners.