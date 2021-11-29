MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 371

Dan Shelley, Chief transformation officer, EKC Group
Start date: January 2022
Previous job: Executive director for strategic partnerships and engagement, East Sussex College
Interesting fact: He has run two of the six city marathons (Berlin and New York) and wants to complete the set before he retires, but is not sure that this is compatible with his ambition to own a micro-pub.
Beverley Poole, Director of college business centres for the Solent region, Fareham College
Start date: November 2021
Previous job: Founder and chief executive, Aspire4Business Academy
Interesting fact: She has a medal for league rifle shooting.
Anthony Impey, Chair, Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Start date: November 2021
Concurrent job: Chief executive, Be the Business
Interesting fact: He received an MBE in 2018 for his services to apprenticeships and small businesses.
