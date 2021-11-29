MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 371

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving

Dan Shelley, Chief transformation officer, EKC Group

Start date: January 2022

Previous job: Executive director for strategic partnerships and engagement, East Sussex College

Interesting fact: He has run two of the six city marathons (Berlin and New York) and wants to complete the set before he retires, but is not sure that this is compatible with his ambition to own a micro-pub.

Beverley Poole, Director of college business centres for the Solent region, Fareham College

Start date: November 2021

Previous job: Founder and chief executive, Aspire4Business Academy

Interesting fact: She has a medal for league rifle shooting.

Anthony Impey, Chair, Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Start date: November 2021

Concurrent job: Chief executive, Be the Business

Interesting fact: He received an MBE in 2018 for his services to apprenticeships and small businesses.