MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 372

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving

Sam Parrett, Trustee, Education and Training Foundation

Start date: November 2021

Concurrent jobs: Principal and chief executive, London and South East Education Group

Interesting fact: She is a family season ticket holder at West Ham United Football Club

Asfa Sohail, College principal and chief learning officer, London South East Colleges

Start date: Early 2022

Previous job: College principal, Lewisham College

Interesting fact: She has a pet cockatoo called Toby. He joined Asfa’s family six months ago and “behaves like one of my children: Always seeking to grab my attention – he is just obsessed with me and loves to talk”.

Debbie Filgate, Senior learning coach, WELL Training

Start date: November 2021

Previous role: Business and management specialist, Veolia UK & Ireland

Interesting fact: She became an educator after having previously worked as a barrister.