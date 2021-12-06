MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 372

Sam Parrett, Trustee, Education and Training Foundation
Start date: November 2021
Concurrent jobs: Principal and chief executive, London and South East Education Group
Interesting fact: She is a family season ticket holder at West Ham United Football Club
Asfa Sohail, College principal and chief learning officer, London South East Colleges
Start date: Early 2022
Previous job: College principal, Lewisham College
Interesting fact: She has a pet cockatoo called Toby. He joined Asfa’s family six months ago and “behaves like one of my children: Always seeking to grab my attention – he is just obsessed with me and loves to talk”.
Debbie Filgate, Senior learning coach, WELL Training
Start date: November 2021
Previous role: Business and management specialist, Veolia UK & Ireland
Interesting fact: She became an educator after having previously worked as a barrister.
