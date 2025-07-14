MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 504

Karen Dorow

Charity CEO and College Principal, Lifeworks Charity Ltd

Start date: June 2025

Previous Job: Head of College, Lifeworks Charity Ltd

Interesting fact: Karen says nothing has made her feel quite as old, or proud, as seeing her daughter now teach the same travel, tourism and aviation course that she taught when she started out in FE

Furkan Uddin

Assistant Principal Skills (Young People and SEND), Bradford College

Start date: August 2025

Previous Job: Head of Professional Services & Leisure, Bradford College

Interesting fact: Furkan enjoys travelling and new experiences. He climbed the Atlas Mountains 18 years ago in Marrakesh, scuba dived with seals in Antalya, snorkelled in the Red Sea in Egypt, and now enjoys the outdoor thrill of his Kawasaki motorbike

Jason Turton

Principal and CEO, Kendal College

Start date: August 2025

Previous Job: Deputy Principal (Curriculum and Quality), Barking & Dagenham College

Interesting fact: Alongside his career in education, Jason is also an electronic music composer. His tracks have featured in films, TV programmes and adverts; a creative outlet that fuses structured thinking with late-night synthesis