MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 504

Karen Dorow
Charity CEO and College Principal, Lifeworks Charity Ltd
Start date: June 2025
Previous Job: Head of College, Lifeworks Charity Ltd
Interesting fact: Karen says nothing has made her feel quite as old, or proud, as seeing her daughter now teach the same travel, tourism and aviation course that she taught when she started out in FE
Furkan Uddin
Assistant Principal Skills (Young People and SEND), Bradford College
Start date: August 2025
Previous Job: Head of Professional Services & Leisure, Bradford College
Interesting fact: Furkan enjoys travelling and new experiences. He climbed the Atlas Mountains 18 years ago in Marrakesh, scuba dived with seals in Antalya, snorkelled in the Red Sea in Egypt, and now enjoys the outdoor thrill of his Kawasaki motorbike
Jason Turton
Principal and CEO, Kendal College
Start date: August 2025
Previous Job: Deputy Principal (Curriculum and Quality), Barking & Dagenham College
Interesting fact: Alongside his career in education, Jason is also an electronic music composer. His tracks have featured in films, TV programmes and adverts; a creative outlet that fuses structured thinking with late-night synthesis
