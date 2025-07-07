MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 503

Carole Kitching
Chair of Governors, West London College
Start date: June 2025
Previous Job: Former Principal and CEO, New College Swindon
Interesting fact: Since leaving her full-time FE roles, Carole has been busy leading a strategic review of HE in Swindon and on projects to increase facilities for local neurodivergent HE learners and support their transition into careers
Paul Kett
Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive, LSBU Group
Start date: September 2025
Previous Job: Former Director General (Skills, FE and HE), Department for Education
Interesting fact: Paul used to play ultimate frisbee and competed in the World Club Championships in Australia. Today his exercise is primarily jogging in Brockwell Park or swimming in Brockwell Lido
Adrian Hutchinson
Assistant Principal Skills (Adults, Apprenticeships & HE), Bradford College
Start date: August 2025
Previous Job: Head of Adult Skills, Bradford College
Interesting fact: Adrian is a long time supporter of Morecambe Football Club and follows them all over the country. Last year he drove about 9,500 miles over the season which equated to 264 miles per point in a somewhat challenging season for the club!
