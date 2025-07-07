MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 503

Carole Kitching

Chair of Governors, West London College

Start date: June 2025

Previous Job: Former Principal and CEO, New College Swindon

Interesting fact: Since leaving her full-time FE roles, Carole has been busy leading a strategic review of HE in Swindon and on projects to increase facilities for local neurodivergent HE learners and support their transition into careers

Paul Kett

Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive, LSBU Group

Start date: September 2025

Previous Job: Former Director General (Skills, FE and HE), Department for Education

Interesting fact: Paul used to play ultimate frisbee and competed in the World Club Championships in Australia. Today his exercise is primarily jogging in Brockwell Park or swimming in Brockwell Lido

Adrian Hutchinson

Assistant Principal Skills (Adults, Apprenticeships & HE), Bradford College

Start date: August 2025

Previous Job: Head of Adult Skills, Bradford College

Interesting fact: Adrian is a long time supporter of Morecambe Football Club and follows them all over the country. Last year he drove about 9,500 miles over the season which equated to 264 miles per point in a somewhat challenging season for the club!