MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 374

Ann Hardy, Chief Executive – TEC Partnership
Start date: February 2022
Previous job: Principal, Scarborough TEC
Interesting fact: Ann can sing ‘Waltzing Matilda’ in Latin.
Lindsay Pamphilon, Group Principal, Orbital South Colleges
Start date: January 2022
Previous job: Principal, Hadlow College
Interesting fact: She is an open water swimmer and likes to swim throughout the winter.
Jeff Greenidge, Chair of Governors, Bridgend College
Start Date: December 2021
Concurrent job: Director for diversity, ETF & AoC
Interesting fact: Completed the 1270 metres Innsbruck Bobsleigh course a couple of years ago and planning to do the skeleton course as the next challenge.
Gareth Lindop, Stakeholder Engagement Manager, AELP
Start date: January 2022
Previous Job: Primary school teacher (subject lead: science and computing
Interesting fact: Gareth recently joined a weekly Improv comedy group and will be starting an 8-week beginners course later this year.