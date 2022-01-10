MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 374

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving

Ann Hardy, Chief Executive – TEC Partnership

Start date: February 2022

Previous job: Principal, Scarborough TEC

Interesting fact: Ann can sing ‘Waltzing Matilda’ in Latin.

Lindsay Pamphilon, Group Principal, Orbital South Colleges

Start date: January 2022

Previous job: Principal, Hadlow College

Interesting fact: She is an open water swimmer and likes to swim throughout the winter.

Jeff Greenidge, Chair of Governors, Bridgend College

Start Date: December 2021

Concurrent job: Director for diversity, ETF & AoC

Interesting fact: Completed the 1270 metres Innsbruck Bobsleigh course a couple of years ago and planning to do the skeleton course as the next challenge.

Gareth Lindop, Stakeholder Engagement Manager, AELP

Start date: January 2022

Previous Job: Primary school teacher (subject lead: science and computing

Interesting fact: Gareth recently joined a weekly Improv comedy group and will be starting an 8-week beginners course later this year.