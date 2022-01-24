MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 375

Anne Gornall, Co-Chair, Northern Skills Network
Start date: January 2022
Concurrent job: Executive director, GMLPN
Interesting fact: Anne wears a lot of red… especially at Christmas
Alex Miles, Co-Chair, Northern Skills Network
Start date: January 2022
Concurrent job: Managing director, Yorkshire Learning Providers
Interesting fact: Alex has played 6 different instruments over the years with her favourite being the Double Bass. She also had a few harp lessons which was actually quite painful
Omid Kordestani, Chair and non-executive director, Pearson
Start Date: March 2022
Concurrent job: Board member, Twitter Incorporated
Interesting fact: He joined Google as employee #11 and was responsible for its first revenue-generating activities, as well as its first-ever profitable quarter
Emily Austin, Chief Executive, The Association of Apprentices
Start date: January 2022
Previous Job: Director, The St Martin’s Group
Interesting fact: She recently went paragliding off Mount Babadag in Turkey and has skydived at 15,000 feet
James Swaffield, Managing Director Adult Education, Capita
Starts date: January 2022
Previous Job: Apprenticeships Director, Capita
Interesting fact: James is a fan of American football and the Green Bay Packers, and will have his fingers crossed for the upcoming playoffs and Superbowl
