MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 376

Andy Forbes, Head of Development, Respublica
Start date: January 2022
Previous job: Principal, City Of Bristol College
Interesting fact: He has moved from being a member of Respublica’s lifelong education commission to being taken on as an employee. He believes he is the first former FE principal to work for a national think tank
Hannah Marshall, Chief Technology Officer, Learning Curve Group
Start date: January 2022
Previous job: Director of Information and Data Services, NCG
Interesting fact: Hannah spent nine years as a meteorologist and oceanographer in the Royal Navy
Candace Miller, Non-Executive Director, Federation of Awarding Bodies
Start Date: December 2021
Concurrent job: Managing Director, SFJ Awards
Interesting fact: Candace has re-homed 10 rescue dogs , six abandoned cats and one unwanted billy goat over the years, with her current family pets being a lazy, lab-type and a hyper-active collie cross.
Gill Miller, Chief People Officer, City College Plymouth
Start date: January 2022
Previous Job: Organisational Development Lead, Livewell Southwest
Interesting fact: Gill spent eight years volunteering with Festival Medical Services, working as a physiotherapist backstage at Glastonbury and Reading Festivals
