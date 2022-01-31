MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 377

Lisa Capper, Principal & CEO, Stoke on Trent College
Start date: January 2022
Previous Job: Principal & director of education, NACRO
Interesting fact: Lisa was the first female Chair of the National Deaf Children’s Society where she was a trustee for 10 years.
Denise Brown, Principal & CEO, South Essex College
Start date: January 2022
Previous Job: Principal & CEO, Stoke on Trent College
Interesting fact: Denise once spent 3 weeks on a spiritual retreat on an ashram in India.
James Stuart
Chair, Education Partnership North East
Start date: January 2022
Concurrent job: Founder and director, One Planet Consulting
Interesting fact: James coached skeleton bobsleigh whilst in the Army.
Rod Bristow
Chief Education Aviser, Cambridge Education Group
Start date: January 2022
Previous Job: President, global online learning & UK, Pearson
Interesting fact: Rod studied at a further education college, is a governor of Harlow College, is Honorary Group Captain in the Royal Auxillary Air Force.
Your thoughts