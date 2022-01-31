MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 377

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving

Lisa Capper, Principal & CEO, Stoke on Trent College

Start date: January 2022

Previous Job: Principal & director of education, NACRO

Interesting fact: Lisa was the first female Chair of the National Deaf Children’s Society where she was a trustee for 10 years.

Denise Brown, Principal & CEO, South Essex College

Start date: January 2022

Previous Job: Principal & CEO, Stoke on Trent College

Interesting fact: Denise once spent 3 weeks on a spiritual retreat on an ashram in India.

James Stuart

Chair, Education Partnership North East

Start date: January 2022

Concurrent job: Founder and director, One Planet Consulting

Interesting fact: James coached skeleton bobsleigh whilst in the Army.

Rod Bristow

Chief Education Aviser, Cambridge Education Group

Start date: January 2022

Previous Job: President, global online learning & UK, Pearson

Interesting fact: Rod studied at a further education college, is a governor of Harlow College, is Honorary Group Captain in the Royal Auxillary Air Force.