MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 378

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving

Sian Wilson

Executive director- commercial, The Skills Network

Start date: February 2022

Previous Job: Director of channels and partnerships, Practice Labs

Interesting fact: Sian loves boxing and has completed an amateur boxing award

Naomi Phillips

Deputy chief executive & director of policy and research, Learning and Work Institute

Start date: January 2022

Previous Job: Director of policy & advocacy

Interesting fact: Naomi started running just before the pandemic and is training for her 3rd half marathon. Naomi likes to run at around 5am, before the world wakes up

Stuart Hales

Managing director- apprenticeships, The Skills Network

Start date: January 2022

Previous Job: Managing director of apprenticeships, Entelechy Academy

Interesting fact: Stuart swims long distance and is currently training for a 13-mile swim

Phil Wilkinson

Chair, Nelson and Colne College Group

Start date: February 2022

Concurrent Job: CEO at Ascentis

Interesting fact: He once enjoyed a cup of tea whilst standing on an iceberg off the coast of East Greenland