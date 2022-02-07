MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 378

Sian Wilson
Executive director- commercial, The Skills Network
Start date: February 2022
Previous Job: Director of channels and partnerships, Practice Labs
Interesting fact: Sian loves boxing and has completed an amateur boxing award
Naomi Phillips
Deputy chief executive & director of policy and research, Learning and Work Institute
Start date: January 2022
Previous Job: Director of policy & advocacy
Interesting fact: Naomi started running just before the pandemic and is training for her 3rd half marathon. Naomi likes to run at around 5am, before the world wakes up
Stuart Hales
Managing director- apprenticeships, The Skills Network
Start date: January 2022
Previous Job: Managing director of apprenticeships, Entelechy Academy
Interesting fact: Stuart swims long distance and is currently training for a 13-mile swim
Phil Wilkinson
Chair, Nelson and Colne College Group
Start date: February 2022
Concurrent Job: CEO at Ascentis
Interesting fact: He once enjoyed a cup of tea whilst standing on an iceberg off the coast of East Greenland
