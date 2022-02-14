MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 379

Emma Schofield

Vice chair, Nelson and Colne College Group

Start date: February 2022

Concurrent Job: Deputy director HR & organisational development, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust

Interesting fact: Once summited Rainbow Mountain in Peru and practiced yoga at 5,200m

Charlotte Bosworth

Vice chair, Walsall College

Start date: December 2021

Concurrent Job: Managing Director, Innovate Awarding

Interesting fact: Charlotte is a qualified swimming teacher

Sam Black

Deputy managing director- apprenticeships, The Skills Network

Start date: January 2022

Previous Job: Head of apprenticeships, Brunel University London

Interesting fact: Sam has a dog called Seamus, and they love going for walks in the countryside

Alan Woods

Chair of corporation, Walsall College

Start date: December 2021

Concurrent Job: Chief executive, VTCT

Interesting fact: Alan enjoys spending his Saturdays on a rugby pitch, refereeing matches