MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 379

Emma Schofield
Vice chair, Nelson and Colne College Group
Start date: February 2022
Concurrent Job: Deputy director HR & organisational development, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust
Interesting fact: Once summited Rainbow Mountain in Peru and practiced yoga at 5,200m
Charlotte Bosworth
Vice chair, Walsall College
Start date: December 2021
Concurrent Job: Managing Director, Innovate Awarding
Interesting fact: Charlotte is a qualified swimming teacher
Sam Black
Deputy managing director- apprenticeships, The Skills Network
Start date: January 2022
Previous Job: Head of apprenticeships, Brunel University London
Interesting fact: Sam has a dog called Seamus, and they love going for walks in the countryside
Alan Woods
Chair of corporation, Walsall College
Start date: December 2021
Concurrent Job: Chief executive, VTCT
Interesting fact: Alan enjoys spending his Saturdays on a rugby pitch, refereeing matches
Your thoughts