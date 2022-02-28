MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 380

Emma Barrett-Peel
Director of apprenticeships, Learning Curve Group
Start date: February 2022
Previous Job: Ofsted Her Majesty’s Inspector- Further Education and Skills
Interesting fact: Emma owned a royal python as a pet for over 15 years and appeared on the Big Breakfast and MTV in the 90s
Alex Khan
Vice chair, AELP
Start date: February 2022
Concurrent Job: Chief executive, Lifetime Training
Interesting fact: Alex is an artisan Perry maker, making around 4000 litres a year for some of the best restaurants in England, Wales and Scotland
Nichola Hay
Chair, AELP
Start date: February 2022
Concurrent Job: Chief operating officer, Estio Training
Interesting fact: Nichola once trekked 100km across the Saraha Dessert for charity, sleeping under the stars with no home comofrts or mobile devices
Daivd Eastgate
Corporation chair, London South East Colleges
Start date: February 2022
Previous Job: Vice chair, London South East Colleges and former chief executive, The Hyde Housing Group
Interesting fact: David used to play in a band called The Larks, described by NME as “a punk band wearing a soul overcoat”. Peaking in 1986/87, appearing on the radio, The chart Show and Kids’ TV
Dawn Helsby
Vice chair, T level Ambassador Network
Start date: February 2022
Concurrent Job: Student employability manager, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
Interesting fact: Dawn is a qualified florist and once worked at Britain’s second most haunted house
Daniel Brett
Vice chair, T level Ambassador Network
Start date: February 2022
Concurrent Job: Deputy CEO and principal, York College
Interesting fact: Despite his appearance on his Linkedin Profile picture, Danny has had grey hair since year 10 at school
