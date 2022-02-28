MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 380

Emma Barrett-Peel

Director of apprenticeships, Learning Curve Group

Start date: February 2022

Previous Job: Ofsted Her Majesty’s Inspector- Further Education and Skills

Interesting fact: Emma owned a royal python as a pet for over 15 years and appeared on the Big Breakfast and MTV in the 90s

Alex Khan

Vice chair, AELP

Start date: February 2022

Concurrent Job: Chief executive, Lifetime Training

Interesting fact: Alex is an artisan Perry maker, making around 4000 litres a year for some of the best restaurants in England, Wales and Scotland

Nichola Hay

Chair, AELP

Start date: February 2022

Concurrent Job: Chief operating officer, Estio Training

Interesting fact: Nichola once trekked 100km across the Saraha Dessert for charity, sleeping under the stars with no home comofrts or mobile devices

Daivd Eastgate

Corporation chair, London South East Colleges

Start date: February 2022

Previous Job: Vice chair, London South East Colleges and former chief executive, The Hyde Housing Group

Interesting fact: David used to play in a band called The Larks, described by NME as “a punk band wearing a soul overcoat”. Peaking in 1986/87, appearing on the radio, The chart Show and Kids’ TV

Dawn Helsby

Vice chair, T level Ambassador Network

Start date: February 2022

Concurrent Job: Student employability manager, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Interesting fact: Dawn is a qualified florist and once worked at Britain’s second most haunted house

Daniel Brett

Vice chair, T level Ambassador Network

Start date: February 2022

Concurrent Job: Deputy CEO and principal, York College

Interesting fact: Despite his appearance on his Linkedin Profile picture, Danny has had grey hair since year 10 at school