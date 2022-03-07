MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 381

Louise Holland
Director of Teaching, Learning and Quality Improvement, Basingstoke College of Technology
Start date: January 2022
Previous Job: Learning, Development & Quality Lead (Apprenticeships), Fareham College
Interesting fact: Louise is a qualified wedding celebrant and gained a love for travel and culture after living in Italy and Australia
Cheri Ashby
Deputy Chief Executive, Activate Learning
Start date: March 2022
Previous Job: Group Executive Director, Activate Learning
Interesting fact: Cheri spent her childhood in the land-locked country of Zimbabwe dreaming of life on the ocean. She is now a qualified sailor, though prefers fair-weather salining and spending winter months on dry land
Karen Carroll
Operations Manager, 1st for EPA
Start date: February 2022
Previous Job: Head of Quality and Assessment, GBS Apprenticeships
Interesting fact: Karen is a reflexologist and loves to upcycle furniture
Adam Goldstein
Chief Operating Officer, NCFE
Start date: February 2022
Previous Job: Chief operating officer, Astrea Academy Trust
Interesting fact: Adam is a huge supporter of volunteering and he is currently the chair of Barnet and Southgate College and a trustee for the learning disability charity, Macintyre
Ray Olive
Chair, T Level Ambassador Network
Start date: February 2022
Concurrent Job: Assistant Director of People and OD, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
Interesting fact: Ray is a qualified sailing instructor and has sailed in every ocean on the planet
