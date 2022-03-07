MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 381

Louise Holland

Director of Teaching, Learning and Quality Improvement, Basingstoke College of Technology

Start date: January 2022

Previous Job: Learning, Development & Quality Lead (Apprenticeships), Fareham College

Interesting fact: Louise is a qualified wedding celebrant and gained a love for travel and culture after living in Italy and Australia

Cheri Ashby

Deputy Chief Executive, Activate Learning

Start date: March 2022

Previous Job: Group Executive Director, Activate Learning

Interesting fact: Cheri spent her childhood in the land-locked country of Zimbabwe dreaming of life on the ocean. She is now a qualified sailor, though prefers fair-weather salining and spending winter months on dry land

Karen Carroll

Operations Manager, 1st for EPA

Start date: February 2022

Previous Job: Head of Quality and Assessment, GBS Apprenticeships

Interesting fact: Karen is a reflexologist and loves to upcycle furniture

Adam Goldstein

Chief Operating Officer, NCFE

Start date: February 2022

Previous Job: Chief operating officer, Astrea Academy Trust

Interesting fact: Adam is a huge supporter of volunteering and he is currently the chair of Barnet and Southgate College and a trustee for the learning disability charity, Macintyre

Ray Olive

Chair, T Level Ambassador Network

Start date: February 2022

Concurrent Job: Assistant Director of People and OD, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

Interesting fact: Ray is a qualified sailing instructor and has sailed in every ocean on the planet