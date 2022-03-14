MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 382

Nikki Davis
Principal and CEO, Leeds College of Building
Start date: Auguste 2022
Previous Job: Vice Principal – Teaching, Learning and Quality, Leeds College of Building
Interesting fact: Nikki is a huge sports fan and loves Formula 1. She also won a national Boots sandwich competition when she was young and received a family trip to Milton Keynes to see her “Chicken Tropicana” being made
Lauren Crawley
Director of People, East Sussex College Group
Start date: March 2022
Previous Job: Head of HR, Orbital South Colleges
Interesting fact: Lauren has many hobbies outside of work including fundraising for blood cancer charities, running two successful Instagram accounts and she’s even flown planes in her time
Carla Hayes
Head of Inclusive Learning, Capital City College Group
Start date: March 2022
Previous Job: Director of Student and Learner Support, Moulton College
Interesting fact: Carla is also an exec member of the National Association for Managers of Student Services (NAMSS) and will be at their national conference next week
