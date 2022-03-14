MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 382

Nikki Davis

Principal and CEO, Leeds College of Building

Start date: Auguste 2022

Previous Job: Vice Principal – Teaching, Learning and Quality, Leeds College of Building

Interesting fact: Nikki is a huge sports fan and loves Formula 1. She also won a national Boots sandwich competition when she was young and received a family trip to Milton Keynes to see her “Chicken Tropicana” being made

Lauren Crawley

Director of People, East Sussex College Group

Start date: March 2022

Previous Job: Head of HR, Orbital South Colleges

Interesting fact: Lauren has many hobbies outside of work including fundraising for blood cancer charities, running two successful Instagram accounts and she’s even flown planes in her time

Carla Hayes

Head of Inclusive Learning, Capital City College Group

Start date: March 2022

Previous Job: Director of Student and Learner Support, Moulton College

Interesting fact: Carla is also an exec member of the National Association for Managers of Student Services (NAMSS) and will be at their national conference next week