MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 383

Judith Feline
Trustee, Prisoners’ Education Trust
Start date: April 2022
Previous Job: Governor, HMP Maidstone
Interesting fact: When Judith was working in Bedfordshire she secured a £2.4 million Millennium Lottery Grant to create the Forest Centre – a country park visitor and conference centre
Dan Baxter
Business Manager, Education Practice, Peridot Partners
Start date: April 2022
Previous Job: College Engagement Manager, National Citizen Service Trust
Interesting fact: Dan has won the trophy of Pointless but, sadly, didn’t win the jackpot because of a lack of Taylor Swift Knowledge
Jamie Rowley
Director of Apprenticeships and Employer Solutions, City College Plymouth
Start date: February 2022
Previous Job: Head of Academy for Construction and the Built Environment, City College Plymouth
Interesting fact: Whilst at a motel in Dover, Jamie was invited to dine with June Whitfield who was there with her family
Martin Buck
Head of Assessment and Product Development, Skills and Education Group
Start date: March 2022
Previous Job: Head of Digitial Improvement, NCC Education
Interesting fact: Martin enjoys cycling and has completed many of the UK’s iconic long-distance challenges, including the famous Land’s End to John O’Groats, Lon Las Cymru and Scotland’s North Coast 500
