MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 383

Judith Feline

Trustee, Prisoners’ Education Trust

Start date: April 2022

Previous Job: Governor, HMP Maidstone

Interesting fact: When Judith was working in Bedfordshire she secured a £2.4 million Millennium Lottery Grant to create the Forest Centre – a country park visitor and conference centre

Dan Baxter

Business Manager, Education Practice, Peridot Partners

Start date: April 2022

Previous Job: College Engagement Manager, National Citizen Service Trust

Interesting fact: Dan has won the trophy of Pointless but, sadly, didn’t win the jackpot because of a lack of Taylor Swift Knowledge

Jamie Rowley

Director of Apprenticeships and Employer Solutions, City College Plymouth

Start date: February 2022

Previous Job: Head of Academy for Construction and the Built Environment, City College Plymouth

Interesting fact: Whilst at a motel in Dover, Jamie was invited to dine with June Whitfield who was there with her family

Martin Buck

Head of Assessment and Product Development, Skills and Education Group

Start date: March 2022

Previous Job: Head of Digitial Improvement, NCC Education

Interesting fact: Martin enjoys cycling and has completed many of the UK’s iconic long-distance challenges, including the famous Land’s End to John O’Groats, Lon Las Cymru and Scotland’s North Coast 500