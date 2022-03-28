MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 384

Clare Boden-Hatton
Director of Operations – Employment and Skills, West Midlands Combined Authority
Start date: March 2022
Previous Job: Head of Skills Delivery, West Midlands Combined Authority
Interesting fact: Clare is an avid netball fan and, although she no longer plays, she is looking forward to watching England retain the gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Lewis Owens
Trustee, Prisoners’ Education Trust
Start date: April 2022
Concurrent Job: Trustee, Autism Centre of Excellence at Cambridge
Interesting fact: Lewis has one of the largest collections of original Magnet Magazines, dating from 1908, featuring the stories of Billy Bunter
Ken Merry
Trustee, Prisoners’ Education Trust
Start date: April 2022
Concurrent Job: Vice Principal (Quality), Barnsley College
Interesting fact: At the age of 13 years and 75 days, Ken was the youngest qualified football referee in Europe
