MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 384

Clare Boden-Hatton

Director of Operations – Employment and Skills, West Midlands Combined Authority

Start date: March 2022

Previous Job: Head of Skills Delivery, West Midlands Combined Authority

Interesting fact: Clare is an avid netball fan and, although she no longer plays, she is looking forward to watching England retain the gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Lewis Owens

Trustee, Prisoners’ Education Trust

Start date: April 2022

Concurrent Job: Trustee, Autism Centre of Excellence at Cambridge

Interesting fact: Lewis has one of the largest collections of original Magnet Magazines, dating from 1908, featuring the stories of Billy Bunter

Ken Merry

Trustee, Prisoners’ Education Trust

Start date: April 2022

Concurrent Job: Vice Principal (Quality), Barnsley College

Interesting fact: At the age of 13 years and 75 days, Ken was the youngest qualified football referee in Europe