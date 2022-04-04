MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 385

Jenny Craig
Principal & CEO, Buckinghamshire Collge Group
Start date: July 2022
Previous Job: Deputy Principal, Abingdon & Witney College
Interesting fact: Jenny won the West Yorkshire cycling proficiency championship when she was just 11 years old
Rebecca Gater
Principal & CEO, Solihull College and University Centre
Start date: September 2022
Previous Job: Vice Principal- Curriculum & Quality, Solihull College and University Centre
Interesting fact: Rebecca’s first part time job was in a pizza shop where she would sometimes have to deliver pizzas in a bright yellow Nova with a giant, illuminated phone handset on the top
Neil Morrison
Board Member, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Start date: April 2022
Concurrent Job: Director of HR and Communications, Severn Trent
Interesting fact: Neil started working life as an FE lecturer at the Isle of Wight College and has completed three full ultramarathons and the three peaks 24 hour challenge
Sir Peter Estlin
Borad Member, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Start date: April 2022
Concurrent Job: Chair of FutureDotNow
Interesting fact: At 17, Peter asked the then Lord Mayor of the City of London “How does one get your job?” Forty years later, Peter became the 691st Lord Mayor of the City of London.
