MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 385

Jenny Craig

Principal & CEO, Buckinghamshire Collge Group

Start date: July 2022

Previous Job: Deputy Principal, Abingdon & Witney College

Interesting fact: Jenny won the West Yorkshire cycling proficiency championship when she was just 11 years old

Rebecca Gater

Principal & CEO, Solihull College and University Centre

Start date: September 2022

Previous Job: Vice Principal- Curriculum & Quality, Solihull College and University Centre

Interesting fact: Rebecca’s first part time job was in a pizza shop where she would sometimes have to deliver pizzas in a bright yellow Nova with a giant, illuminated phone handset on the top

Neil Morrison

Board Member, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education

Start date: April 2022

Concurrent Job: Director of HR and Communications, Severn Trent

Interesting fact: Neil started working life as an FE lecturer at the Isle of Wight College and has completed three full ultramarathons and the three peaks 24 hour challenge

Sir Peter Estlin

Borad Member, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education

Start date: April 2022

Concurrent Job: Chair of FutureDotNow

Interesting fact: At 17, Peter asked the then Lord Mayor of the City of London “How does one get your job?” Forty years later, Peter became the 691st Lord Mayor of the City of London.