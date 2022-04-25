Home Latest news from FE Week
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 386

25 Apr 2022, 8:00

Jenny Jarvis

Interim chief executive officer, Education and Training Foundation

Start date: April 2022

Previous Job: Deputy CEO, Education and Training Foundation

Interesting fact: As part of her commitment to lifelong learning, Jenny attended the Gordon Cook Conversations, as well as being a Windsor leadership fellow.

Jonathan Porter

Technical Advisor for Engineering, City and Guilds

Start date: March 2022

Pervious Job: Curriculum operations manager (Engineering), Chesterfield College

Interesting fact: Before starting his engineering careers, Jonathan had applied to be a refuge collector. He didn’t get the job but from there was lucky to be involved in a career in education to help change so many lives.

