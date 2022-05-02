MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 387

Claire Gehlig

Curriculum consultant, FE Associates

Start date: April 2022

Previous Job: Head of Apprenticeships, South Thames College

Interesting fact: Claire’s proudest personal achievement was completing a 26-mile hike from Brighton to Eastbourne to raise money for Macmillan

Sean Cosgrove

Chief Revenue Officer, Corndel

Start date: June 2022

Previous Job: Chief Commercial Officer, Lifetime Training

Interesting fact: Sean grew up in Australia and is an avid travel fan – the more interesting and obscure the destination, the better.