MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 387

Claire Gehlig
Curriculum consultant, FE Associates
Start date: April 2022
Previous Job: Head of Apprenticeships, South Thames College
Interesting fact: Claire’s proudest personal achievement was completing a 26-mile hike from Brighton to Eastbourne to raise money for Macmillan
Sean Cosgrove
Chief Revenue Officer, Corndel
Start date: June 2022
Previous Job: Chief Commercial Officer, Lifetime Training
Interesting fact: Sean grew up in Australia and is an avid travel fan – the more interesting and obscure the destination, the better.
Your thoughts