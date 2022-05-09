MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 388

Elise Temple
Principal & Director of Education and Skills, NACRO
Start date: May 2022
Previous Job: Vice Principal – Quality, Teaching, Learning and Assessment, The Sheffield College
Interesting fact: Elise is at her happiest when exploring new places with her favourite people, getting creative in the kitchen, or indulging in her love of gaming.
Matt Phelps
Deputy CEO and Deputy Principal Curriculum and Quality, City of Portsmouth College
Start date: April 2022
Previous Job: Director of Commercial Partnerships, Strive Training
Interesting fact: Matt is a keen explorer and in 2013 visited all seven wonders of the world.
