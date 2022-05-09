MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 388

Elise Temple

Principal & Director of Education and Skills, NACRO

Start date: May 2022

Previous Job: Vice Principal – Quality, Teaching, Learning and Assessment, The Sheffield College

Interesting fact: Elise is at her happiest when exploring new places with her favourite people, getting creative in the kitchen, or indulging in her love of gaming.



Matt Phelps

Deputy CEO and Deputy Principal Curriculum and Quality, City of Portsmouth College

Start date: April 2022

Previous Job: Director of Commercial Partnerships, Strive Training

Interesting fact: Matt is a keen explorer and in 2013 visited all seven wonders of the world.