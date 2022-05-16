MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 389

Rachel Nicholls

Chief Executive, Inspire Education Group

Start date: July 2022

Previous Job: Deputy CEO, Inspire Education Group

Interesting fact: Rachel is a keen sportswoman and currently has a gold handicap of 12, she once played four rounds of golf in one day for Cancer Research, teeing off at 4am in the dark!

Matt Laws

Vice Principal- Technical and Vocational Education, Shrewsbury Colleges Group

Start date: May 2022

Previous Job: Assistant Principal, Dudley College of Technology

Interesting fact: Since 2014, Matt has supported international education authorities in designing and delivering leadership programmes in countries such as South Africa, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and India.

George Ryan

Press and PR Manager, Association of Colleges

Start date: May 2022

Interesting fact: George’s signature party-piece/go-to karaoke is singing Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights word-perfect, in falsetto, with appropriate dance moves.