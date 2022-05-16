MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 389

Rachel Nicholls
Chief Executive, Inspire Education Group
Start date: July 2022
Previous Job: Deputy CEO, Inspire Education Group
Interesting fact: Rachel is a keen sportswoman and currently has a gold handicap of 12, she once played four rounds of golf in one day for Cancer Research, teeing off at 4am in the dark!
Matt Laws
Vice Principal- Technical and Vocational Education, Shrewsbury Colleges Group
Start date: May 2022
Previous Job: Assistant Principal, Dudley College of Technology
Interesting fact: Since 2014, Matt has supported international education authorities in designing and delivering leadership programmes in countries such as South Africa, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and India.
George Ryan
Press and PR Manager, Association of Colleges
Start date: May 2022
Interesting fact: George’s signature party-piece/go-to karaoke is singing Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights word-perfect, in falsetto, with appropriate dance moves.
