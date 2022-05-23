MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 390

James Evans
Head of Partnerships (South), SCL Education Group
Start date: May 2022
Previous Job: Business Development Manager, SCL Group
Interesting fact: With a passion for grass-roots football, James has coached Aylestone Park FC for six years and recently took them to league cup victory.
Ros Parker
Principla, Isle of Wight College
Start date: September 2022
Previous Job: Principal, Southend Adult Community College
Interesting fact: Ros is a volunteer radio presenter aiming to reduce social isolation in older people. She has interviewed some inspirational guests and celebrities but her all-time favourite are Orville, closely followed by Jean-Christophe Novelle.
Your thoughts