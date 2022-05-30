MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 391

Sheraz Amin

Executive director -Digital Transformation, The Bedford College Group

Start date: May 2022

Previous Job: Head of Digitial Transformation, Santander UK

Interesting fact: Sheraz has worked ten different countries and across England, but has yet to visit Scotland or Wales

Charlotte Rawes

Vice Principal – Progress and Performance, Lancaster & Morecambe College

Start date: April 2022

Previous Job: Director of Apprenticeships & Employer Engagement, Lancaster & Morecambe College

Interesting fact: Charlotte is a former student of LMC, having studied there between 1993-1995, completing a BTEC Level in 3 Leisure Studies

Dr Helen Gray

Chief Economist, Learning and Work Institute

Start date: July 2022

Previous Job: Principal Research Economist, Institute for Employment Studies

Interesting fact: Helen sings in a chamber choir which once performed to Madonna in Lisbon

Lee Jamieson

Vice Principal – Curriculum & Quality, Solihull College and University Centre

Start date: September 2022

Previous Job: Assistant Principal, Solihul College and University Centre

Interesting fact: Lee once climbed the tallest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales in 24 hours. While he didn’t experience the spiritual awakening he was hoping for, he did raise money for cancer charities that are close to his heart