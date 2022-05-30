MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 391

Sheraz Amin
Executive director -Digital Transformation, The Bedford College Group
Start date: May 2022
Previous Job: Head of Digitial Transformation, Santander UK
Interesting fact: Sheraz has worked ten different countries and across England, but has yet to visit Scotland or Wales
Charlotte Rawes
Vice Principal – Progress and Performance, Lancaster & Morecambe College
Start date: April 2022
Previous Job: Director of Apprenticeships & Employer Engagement, Lancaster & Morecambe College
Interesting fact: Charlotte is a former student of LMC, having studied there between 1993-1995, completing a BTEC Level in 3 Leisure Studies
Dr Helen Gray
Chief Economist, Learning and Work Institute
Start date: July 2022
Previous Job: Principal Research Economist, Institute for Employment Studies
Interesting fact: Helen sings in a chamber choir which once performed to Madonna in Lisbon
Lee Jamieson
Vice Principal – Curriculum & Quality, Solihull College and University Centre
Start date: September 2022
Previous Job: Assistant Principal, Solihul College and University Centre
Interesting fact: Lee once climbed the tallest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales in 24 hours. While he didn’t experience the spiritual awakening he was hoping for, he did raise money for cancer charities that are close to his heart
