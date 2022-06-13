Home Latest news from FE Week
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 392

13 Jun 2022, 8:00

Katy Quinn

Principal & CEO,
City of Portsmouth
College

Start date: Summer term

Previous Job: Principal & CEO,
Strode College

Interesting fact: In her younger years, Katy played County netball for Somerset.

Gary Potts

Principal, Northumberland College, Education Partnership North East

Start date: August 2022

Previous Job: Group Vice Principal – Business, Innovation and Partnerships,
Education Training Collective

Interesting fact: Gary began his career as a design engineer following a five-year apprenticeship in toolmaking design and programming electric discharge machines.

