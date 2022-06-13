MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 392

Katy Quinn
Principal & CEO,
City of Portsmouth
College
Start date: Summer term
Previous Job: Principal & CEO,
Strode College
Interesting fact: In her younger years, Katy played County netball for Somerset.
Gary Potts
Principal, Northumberland College, Education Partnership North East
Start date: August 2022
Previous Job: Group Vice Principal – Business, Innovation and Partnerships,
Education Training Collective
Interesting fact: Gary began his career as a design engineer following a five-year apprenticeship in toolmaking design and programming electric discharge machines.
Your thoughts