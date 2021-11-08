MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 368

Mandy Crawford-Lee, Chief executive, UVAC
Start date: October 2021
Previous job: Director of policy and operations, UVAC
Interesting fact: One of her first jobs was co-organising a fine art exhibition, celebrating the centenary of Leeds as a city, with baby Ed Sheeran’s mum and dad.
Ann Limb, Chair, City & Guilds Group
Start date: October 2021
Concurrent job: Vice chair, The Prince’s Foundation
Interesting fact: She loves skiing and was named #1 LGBTQ+ public sector role model OUTstanding List 2019, Northern Power Woman 2019.
Jennifer Rudder, Trustee, WorldSkills UK
Start date: November 2021
Concurrent job: Finance and IT director, Apollo Fire Detectors Limited
Interesting fact: She previously built sports cars in the Sports Car Club of America. This involved not only converting street cars to race cars, but also the maintenance and development of Formula cars.
Faried Chopdat, Trustee, WorldSkills UK
Start date: November 2021
Concurrent job: Director, EQUARIO8
Interesting fact: He loves reading and understanding the impact of numerology, and how numbers were used in lost civilisations.
