MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 368

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving

Mandy Crawford-Lee, Chief executive, UVAC

Start date: October 2021

Previous job: Director of policy and operations, UVAC

Interesting fact: One of her first jobs was co-organising a fine art exhibition, celebrating the centenary of Leeds as a city, with baby Ed Sheeran’s mum and dad.

Ann Limb, Chair, City & Guilds Group

Start date: October 2021

Concurrent job: Vice chair, The Prince’s Foundation

Interesting fact: She loves skiing and was named #1 LGBTQ+ public sector role model OUTstanding List 2019, Northern Power Woman 2019.

Jennifer Rudder, Trustee, WorldSkills UK

Start date: November 2021

Concurrent job: Finance and IT director, Apollo Fire Detectors Limited

Interesting fact: She previously built sports cars in the Sports Car Club of America. This involved not only converting street cars to race cars, but also the maintenance and development of Formula cars.

Faried Chopdat, Trustee, WorldSkills UK

Start date: November 2021

Concurrent job: Director, EQUARIO8

Interesting fact: He loves reading and understanding the impact of numerology, and how numbers were used in lost civilisations.