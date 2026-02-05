McFadden overstated employer interest in jobs guarantee

Pat McFadden has been forced to correct the record after claiming 60 firms – including Tesco – had already signed up to employ NEET young people through Labour’s job guarantee scheme.

In a statement to Parliament on January 29, the work and pensions secretary thanked “over 60 employers who have already committed to providing jobs for participants of the scheme”, and then named E.ON, JD Sports, Tesco and TUI as taking part.

But the minister corrected his original statement this afternoon due to a “minor error”, namely that the employers had not “committed” but had merely ““expressed an interest”.

McFadden’s January 29 statement opened the application process for jobs guarantee delivery organisations.

Guidance published that day revealed that delivery organisations, which can be colleges, training providers, local authorities or other specialist employment organisations, will be paid up to £2,650 for each eligible young person they place into paid work.