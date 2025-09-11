Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Lynette Leith appointed Boston College principal

She replaces Claire Foster who is retiring after 30 years in FE

11 Sep 2025, 10:38

A college in Lincolnshire has appointed a new boss following the retirement of its principal.

Lynette Leith (pictured above) will take on the top job at Boston College from November 1, joining from Hull College where she was vice principal for curriculum and skills.

She replaces Claire Foster, who has worked in further education for 30 years, serving the last five years as principal of Boston College.

Leith said: “It’s a privilege to be appointed as principal and CEO of Boston College. The college has a strong reputation for supporting its students to achieve their ambitions and for working closely with its communities and employers to drive skills, opportunities and growth. 

“I look forward to working with the corporation, staff, students and partners to build on this success and to lead Boston College into an exciting future.”

Before Hull College, Leith held roles at Uxbridge College, Hertfordshire Regional College, Loughborough College and Chesterfield College. She is also currently a governor at Bradford College and was awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours 2025.

Boston College enrolled over 5,000 students last year, is judged ‘good’ by Ofsted, holds a ‘good’ financial health rating and employs more than 400 staff.

A spokesperson for the college highlighted multiple milestone achievements under Foster’s leadership, including the completion of a £20 million major estates development.

Claire Foster

Foster first worked in further education in 1995. Before joining Boston College in 2020 she held leadership roles at Grimsby Institute and North Lindsey College.

Foster said: “After 30 rewarding years in further education, I am announcing my retirement from Boston College with immense pride in what we have achieved here together. 

“We have transformed our college campuses while never losing sight of what matters most – putting students at the heart of everything we do, creating powerful partnerships and serving our communities across East Lindsey, South Holland and Boston. I am particularly proud of the dedication, commitment and hard work of my exceptional team. 

“It has been the privilege of my career to be part of this remarkable institution and to witness firsthand the positive impact we make every single day.”

