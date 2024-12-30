New year honours 2025: Who got what in FE and skills?

College principals, governors, a former education union leader and a well-known vocational education professor are among the recipients of the 2025 new year honours for services to education.

This year’s list includes one damehood, five CBEs, two OBEs, ten MBEs and two British Empire Medals for people linked to further education and skills.

Professor Alison Fuller has been made a Dame. For over two decades Fuller has been a leading academic researching and advising governments on apprenticeships, vocational training and work. Her recent work on apprenticeships includes a paper on the future of quality in apprenticeships, advising the Department for Education on T Levels and was a member of Labour’s commission on lifelong learning.

Fuller said: “I was hugely surprised and humbled to be recognised for my services to higher education. I am delighted to accept this honour, and on behalf of all the inspirational and committed people I have worked with in vocational, further and higher education and that have helped and supported me throughout my career.”

Joining Fuller at the top of the list were the former schools minister Nick Gibb, former West Midlands mayor Andy Street and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who have been knighted.

Former Association of School and College Leaders general secretary Geoff Barton has been made a CBE for services to education. Former English teacher Barton stood down from the leaders’ union earlier this year after seven years at the helm.

Geoff Barton

He said: “I feel a genuine sense of pride at receiving this honour, especially because when a formal-looking letter arrived in November marked ‘for addressee only’ my wife assumed I’d got a speeding fine.”

He added that receiving his award for “services to education” felt “to me particularly special as I wouldn’t have gone into education if it hadn’t been for an extraordinary English teacher back in my teenage years”.

“This honour demonstrates that education isn’t on the periphery, that it matters, and I see it as a recognition of the extraordinary, humane leadership of all of those people I have worked with, learnt from, and represented over the years.”

Doing the honours

Three college principals and one former chair of governors have also been named CBEs.

Fazal Dad, principal and CEO of Blackburn College, Gerard McDonald, group principal and CEO of New City College and Satwant Deol, The Henley College’s former principal and CEO, have each been honoured for services to further education.

Dad told FE Week he was “deeply honoured” and the gong was “testament to the dedication and passion of all those I have had the privilege of working with in advancing opportunities and outcomes for learners”.

Dr Fazal Dad at Blackburn College

McDonald told FE Week he was “deeply humbled to have received this honour and grateful for the recognition it brings for the further education sector.”

Joining them as a CBE this year is Alastair Da Costa, who recently stood down as chair of Capital City College Group’s board. Da Costa oversaw several college mergers to form one of the largest college groups in the country, having previously chaired one of its former colleges, City and Islington College.

Over the last decade, Da Costa has also served as a commissioner on the government’s Social Mobility Commission, the council of the University of Sussex and the board of the London School of Economics.

Da Costa said: “It is a tremendous honour for me to receive this award, but it is also a great recognition for further education and the many people in FE I have worked with over the past 13 years.”

Hullraiser made OBE

Lynette Leith

Hull College vice principal and Bradford College governor Lynette Leith has been made an OBE for services to further education. Leith began her career in FE in 2008 as a hairdressing lecturer, but she quickly rose through the ranks of curriculum management to senior leader at various colleges, including Uxbridge College, Hertford Regional College, and Loughborough College.

Leith said: “Receiving this recognition is incredibly humbling. For me, this reflects the wonderful FE sector and the many teams and individuals that have coached, counselled, and guided me along the way.

“Most importantly, this is recognition of the entire Hull College team – The Hullraisers. It is a genuine privilege to work with the team every day, and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together. I am honoured, humbled and proud.”

South Bank Colleges executive principal Fiona Morey has also been made an OBE, while principals Abigail Appleton (Hereford College of Arts), Andrew Cropley (West Nottinghamshire College), Peter Kennedy (Franklin College) and Michael Kilbride (Birkenhead Sixth Form College) have been named MBEs.

Morey said: “I’m incredibly proud to be part of the further education sector and to work with so many amazing staff who give so much to support the thousands of young people and adults that benefit from the life-changing opportunities colleges provide in their local communities.”

Cropley, who has led West Nottinghamshire College since 2019, said he was “extremely humbled” by the award, which he accepts “as part of the incredible team at West Nottinghamshire College.”

He added: “Whilst this honour marks an incredible milestone, we are absolutely committed to being even more responsive to our community’s needs. There is still much to do, and I can’t wait for the next chapter.”

Also among new MBEs was Kate Barclay for services to education and skills. Barclay is on the board of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education and used to chair the life sciences and industrial sciences trailblazer group.

The 2025 new year honours roll: FE and skills

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Alison Fuller, professor of vocational education and work at University College London, for services to higher education

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Geoff Barton, former general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, for services to education

Alastair da Costa, former chair of Capital City College Group, for services to further education

Fazal Dad, principal and CEO, Blackburn College, for services to further education

Satwant Deol, former principal and CEO, The Henley College, for services to further education

Gerard McDonald, group principal and CEO, New City College, for services to further education

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lynette Leith, vice principal for curriculum and skills, Hull College, for services to further education

Fiona Morey, executive principal, South Bank Colleges, for services to further education

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Abigail Appleton, principal, Hereford College of Arts, for services to further education

Katherine Barclay, board member, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, for services to education and skills

Andrew Cropley, principal of West Nottinghamshire College and chair of Mansfield Place Board, for services to the community of Ashfield and Mansfield

Gareth Hopkins, apprenticeship programme manager at the Forestry Commission, for services to forestry

Catherine Hitchen, professional adviser on SEND at the Department for Education, for services to education and SEND

Gary Horne, deputy chief executive of Colchester Institute, for services to education

Peter Kennedy, former executive principal of Franklin College, for services to further education

Michael Kilbride, principal of Birkenhead Sixth Form College, for services to education

Christine Lyness, governor at Ashton Sixth Form College, for services to education

Wendy Mackie, managing director and deputy designated safeguarding lead at Works4U, for services to education

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

Marlene Burt, governor at Christ the King Sixth Form College, Bexley, London, for services to further education

Maggie Waring, independent living manager at Portland College, for services to people with disabilities or social care needs

