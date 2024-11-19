Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Apprenticeships

Level 7 at the crossroads: lessons from solicitor apprenticeships

Solicitor apprenticeships prove such higher-level courses deliver a range of social and economic benefits in line with government ambitions

Solicitor apprenticeships prove such higher-level courses deliver a range of social and economic benefits in line with government ambitions

19 Nov 2024, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The solicitor apprenticeship programme offers valuable insights into the broader potential and challenges of Level 7 apprenticeships across professional sectors. As policy makers consider fundamental changes to higher-level apprenticeship funding, the legal sector’s experience provides crucial lessons for the future of professional skills development.

Evidence of impact and demand

The legal sector demonstrates how higher-level apprenticeships can transform professional education. Data from training provider Datalaw reveals compelling evidence of both demand and social impact for their solicitor apprenticeships, with over 1,000 new registrants for 2024/25 cohorts in six months.

Beyond the raw number of applicants, their demographics tell a powerful story:

  • 54 per cent of apprentices are aged 18-25, showing strong youth engagement
  • 42 per cent are from minority groups, demonstrating improved diversity
  • 34 per cent are from the most deprived areas, indicating social mobility impact
  • 86 per cent are from co-funded organisations, proving employer buy-in

These figures demonstrate not only the programme’s popularity but its success in reaching traditionally under-represented groups in the legal profession.

Policy implications

The current debate around Level 7 apprenticeship funding has implications far beyond the legal sector. The programme demonstrates several key principles relevant to other professional sectors:

Employer engagement

The high proportion of co-funded apprenticeships shows how the levy can effectively engage employers in professional skills development. This engagement is crucial for ensuring training meets industry needs while maintaining professional standards.

Social mobility

Significant participation from under-represented groups proves that higher-level apprenticeships can break down traditional barriers to professional careers. This success provides a model for other sectors seeking to diversify their workforce.

Skills integration

The programme successfully combines theoretical knowledge with practical application, offering a template for other professional qualifications. This integration ensures apprentices develop both technical expertise and practical competencies.

A policy challenge

The programme’s impact is particularly evident in how it opens up the legal profession to diverse candidates. Madison Earl, a solicitor apprentice at Sills & Betteridge LLP, exemplifies the transformative potential of these programmes.

“As a young working mother, I never imagined a career in law was possible,” she explains. “The apprenticeship has opened doors I thought were permanently closed to me.”

Her ability to balance work, study and family life demonstrates how the apprenticeship model can create accessible pathways into professional careers that traditional routes might not offer.

So while current government discussions signal a potentially significant shift in apprenticeship policy, the reality is that plans to remove certain Level 7 apprenticeships from levy funding eligibility could significantly impact these successful programmes.

While budget management is important, the data suggests these programmes deliver substantial returns on investment through improved social mobility and professional development.

Learning the lessons

The solicitor apprenticeship experience offers several key insights for policy makers:

Data-driven results

The demographics prove these programmes simultaneously achieve multiple government priorities, among them increased youth employment, greater workforce diversity and regionally distributed social mobility.

Sector-specific consideration

The legal sector’s success suggests blanket approaches to Level 7 funding may risk losing effective programmes that have demonstrated clear social and economic benefits.

Social mobility impact

Funding changes should consider the demonstrated role of Level 7 apprenticeships in widening access to professional careers and creating sustainable pathways to social mobility.

As policy makers evaluate the future of Level 7 apprenticeships, the solicitor apprenticeship programme provides valuable evidence of what can be achieved through this model. The demonstrated success in attracting diverse talent, securing employer engagement and delivering effective professional training suggests that careful consideration should be given to how funding changes might affect these outcomes across all professional sectors.

The potential exists to replicate these achievements across other professional fields, creating a more inclusive and dynamic professional workforce for the future.

An evaluation of the apprenticeship levy framework is currently underway and will examine how funding will be allocated across training programs. The solicitor apprenticeship model illustrates key considerations in the process, including qualification requirements, delivery costs, resource distribution, and long-term workforce development objectives.

Latest education roles from

Tutorial Learning Mentor

Tutorial Learning Mentor

Barnsley College

View job
HR Advisor

HR Advisor

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Teacher of Design & Technology

Teacher of Design & Technology

Harris Academy Riverside

View job
Teacher of Maths

Teacher of Maths

Harris Academy Ockendon

View job
Teacher of English

Teacher of English

Harris Academy Clapham

View job
Internal Auditor

Internal Auditor

Harris Federation

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Are we running out of STEAM?

In the 21st century, the education landscape has been dominated by the prioritisation of STEM subjects. Science, Technology, Engineering...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The college roadmap to AI maturity – and a reskilled workforce

AI is poised to drive economic growth, reshape jobs, and transform industries, demanding urgent upskilling. Education must swiftly adapt,...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Assessing Skills for Job-Ready Learners 

Discover how hands-on practice and authentic assessments help educators build both technical expertise and essential soft skills in learners.

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Sandwell College and NHS Trust launch £18 million Learning Campus, creating hundreds of jobs and training opportunities in the West Midlands

Sandwell College and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust recently announced a landmark agreement, which is set to secure...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships, Long read
Investigation

Gripped by fear of a special needs cash clawback

Most apprenticeship providers don’t claim apprentice support funding due to complexity and worries a mistake could wreck their finances,...

Jessica Hill

Apprenticeships

We’ll lose apprentices due to Reeves’ tax and wage rise, say bosses

Most salon owners say they plan to cut back on hiring

Josh Mellor

Apprenticeships, Skills reform

All level 7 apprenticeships will be axed, skills minister suggests

'Honest' Jacqui Smith says cuts will be 'more than people hope' as she also defends Skills England's independence and...

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

Multicultural Apprenticeship Award winners 2024 revealed

A record number of finalists and guests celebrated 30 winning apprentices, training providers and employers at this evening's ceremony...

FE Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *