Solicitor apprenticeships prove such higher-level courses deliver a range of social and economic benefits in line with government ambitions

The solicitor apprenticeship programme offers valuable insights into the broader potential and challenges of Level 7 apprenticeships across professional sectors. As policy makers consider fundamental changes to higher-level apprenticeship funding, the legal sector’s experience provides crucial lessons for the future of professional skills development.

Evidence of impact and demand

The legal sector demonstrates how higher-level apprenticeships can transform professional education. Data from training provider Datalaw reveals compelling evidence of both demand and social impact for their solicitor apprenticeships, with over 1,000 new registrants for 2024/25 cohorts in six months.

Beyond the raw number of applicants, their demographics tell a powerful story:

54 per cent of apprentices are aged 18-25, showing strong youth engagement

42 per cent are from minority groups, demonstrating improved diversity

34 per cent are from the most deprived areas, indicating social mobility impact

86 per cent are from co-funded organisations, proving employer buy-in

These figures demonstrate not only the programme’s popularity but its success in reaching traditionally under-represented groups in the legal profession.

Policy implications

The current debate around Level 7 apprenticeship funding has implications far beyond the legal sector. The programme demonstrates several key principles relevant to other professional sectors:

Employer engagement

The high proportion of co-funded apprenticeships shows how the levy can effectively engage employers in professional skills development. This engagement is crucial for ensuring training meets industry needs while maintaining professional standards.

Social mobility

Significant participation from under-represented groups proves that higher-level apprenticeships can break down traditional barriers to professional careers. This success provides a model for other sectors seeking to diversify their workforce.

Skills integration

The programme successfully combines theoretical knowledge with practical application, offering a template for other professional qualifications. This integration ensures apprentices develop both technical expertise and practical competencies.

A policy challenge

The programme’s impact is particularly evident in how it opens up the legal profession to diverse candidates. Madison Earl, a solicitor apprentice at Sills & Betteridge LLP, exemplifies the transformative potential of these programmes.

“As a young working mother, I never imagined a career in law was possible,” she explains. “The apprenticeship has opened doors I thought were permanently closed to me.”

Her ability to balance work, study and family life demonstrates how the apprenticeship model can create accessible pathways into professional careers that traditional routes might not offer.

So while current government discussions signal a potentially significant shift in apprenticeship policy, the reality is that plans to remove certain Level 7 apprenticeships from levy funding eligibility could significantly impact these successful programmes.

While budget management is important, the data suggests these programmes deliver substantial returns on investment through improved social mobility and professional development.

Learning the lessons

The solicitor apprenticeship experience offers several key insights for policy makers:

Data-driven results

The demographics prove these programmes simultaneously achieve multiple government priorities, among them increased youth employment, greater workforce diversity and regionally distributed social mobility.

Sector-specific consideration

The legal sector’s success suggests blanket approaches to Level 7 funding may risk losing effective programmes that have demonstrated clear social and economic benefits.

Social mobility impact

Funding changes should consider the demonstrated role of Level 7 apprenticeships in widening access to professional careers and creating sustainable pathways to social mobility.

As policy makers evaluate the future of Level 7 apprenticeships, the solicitor apprenticeship programme provides valuable evidence of what can be achieved through this model. The demonstrated success in attracting diverse talent, securing employer engagement and delivering effective professional training suggests that careful consideration should be given to how funding changes might affect these outcomes across all professional sectors.

The potential exists to replicate these achievements across other professional fields, creating a more inclusive and dynamic professional workforce for the future.

An evaluation of the apprenticeship levy framework is currently underway and will examine how funding will be allocated across training programs. The solicitor apprenticeship model illustrates key considerations in the process, including qualification requirements, delivery costs, resource distribution, and long-term workforce development objectives.