I know how apprenticeships can fail… these reforms can fix that

Changes to funding rules are to be applauded but employers and providers must embrace their spirit

James Kimble

Apprenticeship Ambassador Network county lead (Sussex)

26 Jun 2025, 5:50

I’ve always believed in the power of apprenticeships to change lives – mine included. But as I’ve become more involved, I’ve seen how gaps in the system can leave learners feeling unsupported, uncertain and at times, completely on their own.

That’s why I was encouraged to see the latest changes to apprenticeship funding rules announced last month.

They address some of the very issues that I and many others have faced – from unclear employment timelines to missing out on support we didn’t even know we were entitled to.

These changes are a step in the right direction. But unless they’re backed by genuine commitment from employers and training providers, apprentices will continue to fall through the cracks.

Enforce employment

One of the most important updates is that apprentices must now be employed for the entire duration of their programme, including the end-point assessment (EPA). This might sound obvious, but it hasn’t always been the case.

I’ve personally experienced what happens when your employment ends before your apprenticeship does. You’re still expected to complete the EPA, but without access to the support, tools, or workplace learning needed to succeed.

Ending an apprentice’s employment before they’ve finished their EPA is not just disruptive – it can be deeply demoralising. This rule change could prevent others from going through that uncertainty. But it will only make a difference if employers understand that an apprenticeship doesn’t end when the classroom learning stops. It ends when the apprentice is qualified, and not before.

Extend agreements

Another welcome addition to the funding rules is the requirement to extend apprenticeship agreements if the programme itself is extended.

Many apprentices face delays, whether due to illness, exam resits, or issues with training delivery. Without a formal extension to their agreement they risk being left without clarity over their pay, their responsibilities or even their legal employment status.

This change rightly closes a loophole that has caused confusion, and real harm for apprentices.

But implementation is everything. Employers need to treat agreement extensions as more than just a compliance task. They should speak to apprentices directly, explain what’s changing and why, and make sure support is in place during any extended period.

Clear, direct communication during an extension is essential. Apprentices in this situation are often already feeling anxious about falling behind.

Giving them certainty and reassurance can make a real difference to their confidence, motivation, and likelihood of completing the programme.

Support care leavers

I’m also pleased to see the new requirement for training providers to make eligible apprentices aged 16 to 24 aware of the £3,000 care leaver’s bursary. This may seem like a small administrative detail, but it could make a big difference.

Too often, those who need financial support the most are the least likely to know it’s available.

I’ve spoken to apprentices who were care leavers, but had never heard of the bursary until long after they started their programme, or missed out on it altogether.

Raising awareness should be the bare minimum. Employers and providers should go further: helping apprentices to apply, understand how it works, and use it to support their training journey.

Especially with the rising cost of living, financial support like this can mean the difference between completing a programme and dropping out.

Behaviour must change

These changes are necessary. They address long-standing gaps that apprentices and advocates have raised for years. But they’re also only as good as the commitment behind them.

Employers and training providers have a responsibility not just to comply with the rules, but to embrace their spirit.

Apprenticeships can transform lives. But to do that, they need to be underpinned by fairness, clarity, and care. That means ensuring employment is stable through to the end, that support is communicated early and clearly, and that learning time is respected and protected.

The new rules are a step forward. Now, it’s up to employers to take the next one.

