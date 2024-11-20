Young voices must be part of the government’s considerations in the development of their employment measures. Here’s what they think good work looks like

On 10 October, the government released their plans to ‘make work pay’ in the new Employment Rights Bill. Now, in partnership with Workwhile, Youth Futures Foundation has released a new definition of ‘good work’, uniquely shaped by young people.

In the words of young people who participated in this co-creation project:

Good work means feeling valued, fulfilled and supported. It means being respected and treated fairly in a workplace that is diverse and inclusive, where there is open and honest communication and decent pay.

Good work is done to a high standard and gives you a sense of achievement. It happens in a place where you can make change happen, and where everyone has a voice.

Good work protects your health and wellbeing. You’re excited to tell your friends and family about good work, not because they ask but because you’re proud of it.

A staging post

The past decade has seen increased attention to the concept of ‘good work’ and its importance for wellbeing and living standards.

As the national What Works Centre for youth employment, we know that young people, particularly those from marginalised backgrounds, are disproportionately affected by barriers to accessing and maintaining good jobs.

In 2024 in the UK, 1 in 8 young people are not in education, employment or training. Yet, until now, young people’s experiences have been largely absent from discussions of what constitutes ‘good work’.

That’s why Youth Futures commissioned Workwhile to collaborate with a diverse group of young people to co-create this definition. It is a foundational staging post in our ongoing work to develop a comprehensive, data-driven understanding of what makes good work for young people and how it can be accessed.

A complex picture

Between now and the implementation of the proposed Employment Rights measures in August 2026, youth voice and the ever-growing evidence base on what works in youth employment has a vital role to play.

Several of the proposed reforms will impact young people more than other groups in the labour market. Namely, the rise in minimum wage for young people; the introduction of greater day-one rights; and the ban on exploitative zero-hours contacts.

Evidence shows, for example, that while 1 in 50 older workers are employed on zero-hours contracts, this figure soars to 1 in 8 for young people.

And the situation is complex, with many young people sharing that the option of flexible working arrangements is important for them despite the risks that exist, especially for those in low-wage occupations.

Youth voice will be vital in facilitating the effective implementation of such policy changes.

A policy crossroads

With young people’s experiences and perspectives front of mind, and accompanied by effective job support and skills development, the proposed measures have the potential to improve equality and job security, ensuring more young people can achieve good work.

Evidence compiled in our Youth Employment 2024 Outlook Report shows that this will in turn bring huge benefits for employers and the economy. If the rates of young people not earning or learning are reduced to those seen in the Netherlands, UK GDP could be increased by £69 billion.

But, without sufficient attention to young people’s needs or the value they bring, the new measures could have the opposite effect: a reduction in young people accessing and thriving in good work, and a further increase in youth unemployment.

We are pleased government is committed to continued consultation and that they will introduce other welfare and skills reforms like the youth guarantee. We will consistently strive to keep youth voice front and centre, to seize this opportunity to improve job prospects and employment rights for marginalised young people.

One thing highlighted by the new definition and through our project with Workwhile is that young people want to make a difference and do a good job.

This should spur employers and policy makers to continue listening to young people, and to develop policy and practice that supports them to thrive and reach their full potential.