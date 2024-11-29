Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Policy

The government has made a strong case for investing in further education

Delivering on the Get Britain Working white paper will require investment in a sector that's ideally placed to help NEET young people

Delivering on the Get Britain Working white paper will require investment in a sector that's ideally placed to help NEET young people

Stephen Evans

CEO, Learning and Work Institute

29 Nov 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A new government brings a flurry of white papers and policy announcements. The latest is the Get Britain Working white paper, aiming to increase employment. A key plank is a new Youth Guarantee, so all 18-21 year olds are offered help to find a job, training or apprenticeship.

There’s almost one million 16-24 year olds not in education, employment or training (NEET), a number which has risen since the pandemic. This is a disaster in waiting, as being out of work or education when young can do long-term damage to your pay and job prospects.

While everyone can agree we need to do better, some have criticised the government for being high on rhetoric but low on action.

It’s true that there isn’t much new money committed or any big, shiny new initiatives announced. But the last thing we need is yet another initiative, and what looks shiny at first glance often seems less so over time.

The problem we’ve had isn’t too few initiatives; it’s the lack of a plan.

The government’s idea is that metro mayors and other local leaders should get everyone round the table and agree a plan for how we’re going to contact every young person in an area and what we’re going to offer them.

That should include making sure young people are offered the best help for them, referring them to the agency best placed to help even if it’s not yourself.

That’s a good idea, though we need to make sure those plans have bite – that providers and stakeholders are required to stick to the plan and that we don’t have other government departments pulling rank and preventing true collaboration and different ways of working.

And of course there’s a risk we have too many plans: growth plans, get Britain working plans, skills improvement plans, etc – when what we need is a little less conversation, a little more action.

So I hope local leaders will focus on the action part of action plans. If we do that, we can help more young people with the resources we already have.

The Youth Guarantee gives us a hook to make our case

But a guarantee is no good if there aren’t enough good jobs, training places or apprenticeship opportunities.

The government’s aiming to encourage more employers to offer young people a chance, but that will require the economy to grow faster than the rubbish pace we’ve got used to since 2008 (another key government mission).

We’re also expecting more details on how they intend to reform the apprenticeship system to encourage more apprenticeships for young people starting their career. This is a sensible move given the disastrous fall in youth apprenticeships since 2017.

Will empowering mayors and reforming apprenticeship funding be enough? In truth, probably not.

I hope the government will look at raising funding for further education, how changes in benefit rules could help young people combine flexible learning with job search, and a Kickstart-style job subsidy scheme for those who find it toughest to find work.

Those are all decisions for next year’s spending review. While that doesn’t look promising (budget figures suggest less money for areas like skills and employment support, not more), the government’s commitment to the Youth Guarantee gives us a hook to make the case for what we need to make it a reality.

A final plea from me though. It’s great we have a Youth Guarantee, but can we please make it 16-24 year olds rather than 18-21 year olds? That would give us a chance to build a more joined-up transition from education to work.

Only 5 per cent of 16- and 17-year-olds are NEET, but that’s 5 per cent too many and has consequences for them for years to come. Let’s not forget them too.

The ultimate measure of success is whether NEET rates go down, and whether young people spend a shorter amount of time NEET. The ultimate prize is young people being prepared for their futures, employers better able to meet their needs and an economy that’s growing again.

And reaching that prize is the best argument for making the most of a further education system that is brilliantly placed to make the difference.

Latest education roles from

Teaching Assistant ARP

Teaching Assistant ARP

Harris Primary Academy Orpington

View job
Teaching Assistant with Literacy/Phonics Specialism

Teaching Assistant with Literacy/Phonics Specialism

Harris Academy South Norwood

View job
Exams Invigilator

Exams Invigilator

Harris Academy Tottenham

View job
Graduate Teaching Assistant

Graduate Teaching Assistant

Harris Academy Battersea

View job
Finance and Administration Assistant

Finance and Administration Assistant

Harris Academy Sutton

View job
Academy Counsellor

Academy Counsellor

Harris Academy Sutton

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Are we running out of STEAM?

In the 21st century, the education landscape has been dominated by the prioritisation of STEM subjects. Science, Technology, Engineering...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The college roadmap to AI maturity – and a reskilled workforce

AI is poised to drive economic growth, reshape jobs, and transform industries, demanding urgent upskilling. Education must swiftly adapt,...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Assessing Skills for Job-Ready Learners 

Discover how hands-on practice and authentic assessments help educators build both technical expertise and essential soft skills in learners.

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Sandwell College and NHS Trust launch £18 million Learning Campus, creating hundreds of jobs and training opportunities in the West Midlands

Sandwell College and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust recently announced a landmark agreement, which is set to secure...

Advertorial

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *