As populism rises and trust in institutions crumbles, FE colleges are quietly doing the vital work of rebuilding civil society

In an era increasingly defined by division, disconnection, and distrust, FE colleges have a critical yet often under-recognised role to play: acting as guardians of civil society.

Since the 1970s, neoliberalism has shaped much of our public life. This ideology, centred on market logic, individual competition, and personal freedom, has slowly but surely chipped away at collective responsibility and public solidarity. Welfare systems have been weakened. Inequality has deepened. Communities have fragmented. And many individuals now face life’s challenges in isolation—without the social infrastructure that once bound people together.

This erosion of civic life has, in part, created fertile ground for populism and polarisation. When people feel disconnected, unheard, and disempowered, they are more susceptible to simplified answers and scapegoats. What’s needed now is not just economic recovery or policy reform, but a deeper, cultural rebuilding of the social fabric. FE colleges are ideally placed to lead this quiet reconstruction.

FE institutions stand at the intersection of education, community, and civic engagement. Unlike schools or universities, they serve an incredibly diverse mix of learners – across ages, backgrounds, and life experiences. This gives them a unique vantage point from which to nurture inclusive values, promote social connection, and create spaces for critical thinking and democratic participation.

In resisting the commodification of education – where value is measured only in job outcomes or wage increases – FE colleges can reclaim their broader purpose: developing not just workers, but citizens.

So how can colleges actively support civic life while remaining politically neutral? The answer lies in focusing on values, not parties; processes, not ideologies. Here are six ways FE can quietly but powerfully champion civil society:

Embed civic education and critical thinking

Colleges can integrate democracy, rights, responsibilities, and media literacy into the curriculum. Teaching students to critically assess information, engage in respectful debate, and understand how institutions work equips them for active participation in society – without pushing any political agenda.

Facilitate student voice and democratic structures

By supporting student unions, councils, and participatory decision-making, colleges give learners first-hand experience of how democracy works. This lived practice of listening, negotiating, and voting teaches essential civic skills in real time.

Promote volunteering and social impact projects

Community-based projects, whether food drives, mentoring, or environmental initiatives, allow students to engage directly with local needs. These actions build a sense of agency and social responsibility, encouraging students to see themselves as change-makers, not just job-seekers.

Host inclusive dialogue spaces

FE colleges can act as safe havens for open dialogue on complex or controversial issues. By modelling respectful disagreement and ensuring diverse voices (however uncomfortable) are heard, colleges help students learn the art of civil discourse – a foundational skill for democracy.

Model ethical leadership and institutional fairness

Institutions themselves must reflect democratic values – through transparency, accountability, inclusion, and fairness. When students see these principles in action, it reinforces the idea that collective structures can work, and that integrity in leadership matters.

Recognise that ‘skills’ go beyond employment

Too often, curriculum value is measured only in economic terms. But courses like the creative arts play a vital civic role. They spark dialogue, provoke thought, and help build bridges between different communities. These subjects may not always match immediate skills priorities, but they contribute to long-term social cohesion and emotional resilience – qualities our society badly needs.

At TSCG, we take immense pride in our ongoing commitment to championing civil society. From hosting pre-election hustings to supporting the annual Greater Manchester Colleges Question Time, we actively use our platform to bring diverse voices together and nurture constructive, respectful dialogue.

Our student council serves as a vibrant hub for democratic engagement and social impact initiatives, empowering learners to shape their college experience and contribute meaningfully to wider society. Through our tutorial and student experience programmes, we strive to go beyond the curriculum and equip students with the skills, values, and confidence they need to thrive as active citizens in today’s complex world.

Yet, we recognise that this work is never complete. We have a responsibility to deepen our impact by reaching out to those in our communities who feel disenfranchised, disconnected or unheard. Strengthening democracy starts with inclusion, a key value for TSCG, and our mission must continue to evolve to meet that challenge.

FE colleges are more than places of training—they are democratic microcosms. By nurturing thoughtful, engaged, and collaborative learners, they help counteract the isolating forces of neoliberalism and the allure of simplistic populism. In doing so, they hold open the space for a more civil, connected, and compassionate society.