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29 May 2026

Past my best before. Not past my best

Older teachers may be the profession’s greatest untapped asset, but short-termism is driving out wisdom just when education needs it most
David Murray Guest Contributor

Teacher of English, Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College

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Lots of people confuse ‘use by’ and ‘best before’ dates. One implies a deadline while the other is really no more than a suggestion. I have been wondering recently if teachers have use by and best before dates too.

I recently heard a piece on the radio suggesting that overall performance on cognitive tests now peaks around age 50. That gave me hope. 50 might seem late for mental agility to reach its apex. After all, processing speed peaks at around 18.

I know I’m an awful lot slower than those who fill the seats of my classroom. But they’re not the finished product, the done deal, just yet. I have that advantage over them, at least. Some aspects of memory do not reach their height until the mid twenties. Others continue growing in power up to the mid thirties.

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