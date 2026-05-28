Past my best before. Not past my best

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Lots of people confuse ‘use by’ and ‘best before’ dates. One implies a deadline while the other is really no more than a suggestion. I have been wondering recently if teachers have use by and best before dates too. I recently heard a piece on the radio suggesting that overall performance on cognitive tests now peaks around age 50. That gave me hope. 50 might seem late for mental agility to reach its apex. After all, processing speed peaks at around 18. I know I’m an awful lot slower than those who fill the seats of my classroom. But they’re not the finished product, the done deal, just yet. I have that advantage over them, at least. Some aspects of memory do not reach their height until the mid twenties. Others continue growing in power up to the mid thirties. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.