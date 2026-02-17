Mission statements are the holy writ no one reads

In education, mission statements have become articles of faith. But where is the evidence that they improve teaching or learning?

Motherhood and apple pie. The NHS and nurses. Babies and kittens. Lifelong love and long lie-ins. I’ve yet to meet anyone who would raise a word against any of these things or organise a concerted campaign objecting to their ongoing existence. Teaching the whole person, encouraging life-long learning, inspiring success, building resilience and preparing for later life. Such educational statements of aim are so anodyne as to be bland, yet so universal that any school or college who decided against them, proclaiming that from now on they would not encourage learning, care or create a safe environment, would immediately have Ofsted smashing in SAS-style through classroom windows.

To question their utility is nothing short of heresy. Yet most teachers are probably puzzled by the exalted status mission statements are given, divorced from classroom realities. Those who mutter darkly about such statements being symptoms of a deep managerialism infecting education ensure there are no written records traceable back to them. Instead they deny everything, smile and nod, stand upright hand-on-heart as all pledge eternal allegiance to our guiding star mission statement.

Every organisation seems to have needed one since they came to the fore in the 1980s business world. Gone are the days when a shop’s mission was simply to sell things and a school’s or college’s was to teach. Now we must be educating the whole person, helping create informed future citizens in a safe and supportive community environment. Otherwise how would they ever know what they’re supposed to be doing with their day?

Research into the real usefulness of mission statements in education is remarkably scant, despite their shibboleth status. In a 2021 review by David Coker of mission statements in what we would call the state secondary sector in America, he concluded that mission statements were “largely unknown” by employees, yet organizations were “unwavering in their beliefs on unrequited value”. There was no evidence they had any meaningful impact on results.

Coker conceded that successful schools often had unity of purpose amongst both staff and students. But a mission statement only reflected this; it did not bring it into being.

Consultants and theorists analysing successful colleges notice that where unity of purpose seems to be present there are attempts to replicate this in other situations, articulated in collaboratively created mission statements. Such statements then quickly become emblematic, apparent levers to be pulled in achieving success. But this is a confusion of causality and correlation, a fundamental academic fallacy.

What is it we think we are doing in writing a mission statement? Those who know often say the debate is key, helping foster a unity of purpose. But then the end-result is largely irrelevant; it is the creation of a shared vision that counts. So after the composition process, one could really dispense with the statement.

But in reality statements tend to be articulated at the top then passed down from above, products of discussions in the boardroom, ready-written when presented to classroom staff (who may be symbolically consulted). They are thus decreed from on high as if by prophetic pronouncement.

Providing a vision statement to people who haven’t shared the process of producing it will not bring discernible profit. People will not generally be suddenly struck blind at the brightness of the vision simply because it has been written.

So important is The Statement that sometimes every department is required to write a related mission sub-statement of its own. Time is set aside for it, with meetings or training days allocated and even consultants employed. Maybe the department might display their new statement proudly on their classroom walls, printed out on paper in brightly coloured font (stone tablets are harder to find these days). Their fate is then subject to the phenomenon of familiarity blindness. After a while they stop being noticed.

Still the process continues with all the logic of trickle-down economics. From departmental mission statements there even come hydra-like individual mission statements of a sort in the ubiquitous performance management processes which still hold sway in most of our schools and colleges, who are invariably years behind the latest thinking on such matters in business.

But once all these mission statements have been written to satisfy managerial demands and fired back up to line-managers, who tick the spreadsheet off as done, then what? If a mission statement were rewritten every year, tilted slightly each time like a hand tapping on a tiller to adjust direction, there might be a usefulness to them.

In the real world people act on their own sweet reasons, pure and tainted. Some teachers are driven by very clear personal or social missions. Some simply love their subjects. Some care deeply about their students. Some less so. That is as it ever was and as it ever will be, mission statement or not. Where those personal purposes overlap is our common vision. Articulating that is a slippery fish and probably largely a waste of time.