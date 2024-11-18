Our programme to re-engage young people with education is proving both popular and successful. Here’s how it works

In Harlow, like the rest of the country, the number of NEETs (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) is growing.

When you think of a NEET learner, you might think of a ‘trouble-maker’ from the PRU (Pupil Referral Unit), or a kid with ‘challenging’ behaviour, who’s been permanently excluded from school.

What we’re finding are learners who have struggled with their mental health, who are overwhelmed or need a different approach. Some of our NEETs learners are surprisingly academic, but have lost their way.

The rise in NEET numbers post-Covid is staggering. For many, the pandemic disrupted their education completely. Some missed months – if not years – of regular school attendance, and they’ve lost confidence in their ability to succeed.

Some have challenging home lives, or have been knocked off course with mental health issues. The barriers to re-engaging these young people are significant.

At Harlow College we have developed an initiative called ‘Choices’ to address these challenges. Choices is for young people who need a more supportive, nurturing environment to help them re-enter education.

As the name suggests, the whole idea is to give them options, supporting them to take control of their futures.

A holistic approach

From the moment a young person shows interest in joining us, we offer face-to-face enrolment and interviews. Meeting them in person helps us to build trust early on, to get to know them and understand their unique challenges.

We want these young people to feel like they matter, that we care, and that we really are invested in their success.

Once enrolled, our support continues on an individual level. They get a tour of the college, meet their lecturers and have extra time to familiarise themselves with their new environment.

These might seem like small details, but for learners with anxiety or those who’ve had a negative experience somewhere else, it makes a massive difference.

Predictability and stability are important; learners know exactly what to expect from their college day, who they’ll be learning with and what their timetable looks like.

One of the most important elements of the Choices programme is its flexibility. We offer two qualifications: Gateway Qualifications’ Level 1 progression diploma and a smaller, entry-level certificate.

For those who didn’t achieve any grades in school, the certificate offers a starting point. For those who may need more challenge, the diploma provides that extra stretch, without pushing them too quickly into mainstream education.

On top of that, every Choices learner is given an iPad to use while they are with us. This ensures they have the tools they need to engage with learning and shows them that we really are invested in their success.

And it’s working. Take, for example, one of our learners who joined us last year, unable to enter the classroom without a parent walking him to the door. Today, he’s thriving on a Level 3 gaming course – independent, confident, and engaged.

A bridge to mainstream

Our goal with Choices isn’t creating a stop-gap solution. We are giving young people the skills and confidence they need to move on to further levels of education or even into employment.

They aren’t treated like second-class students; they have access to everything mainstream students do. They participate in enrichment activities, attend employer visits and take part in mainstream GCSE or functional skills maths and English classes.

Colleges need to see the value in these learners. Today’s Level 1 students are tomorrow’s Level 3 learners. They may come to us needing a bit of extra support now, but if we don’t give them that, we’re missing out on the chance to nurture the next cohort of skilled, motivated learners in its full diversity.

Last year, the programme hosted 50 learners. This year, that number has more than doubled. Choices is a game-changer, for both the learners and the college.

Your turn

We have just four tips for emulating our success: