Why FE colleges must lead the fight against coercive control

When our students took the stage to perform scenes of coercive control, their raw performances revealed an uncomfortable truth: FE colleges are battlegrounds in the fight against domestic abuse

John Revill

Principal and CEO, Strode College

Tanya Schottlander

Director of student experience, Strode College

28 Jun 2025, 7:05

This month, our college partnered with Avon and Somerset Police and actor and domestic abuse survivor Sam Beckinsale to host Strong Voices, Safe Communities, an event confronting head-on the impact of coercive control and domestic abuse on young people and our communities.

Originally conceived as a local safeguarding initiative, the event quickly resonated beyond Somerset. It reflected a deeper truth: FE colleges are not just educational institutions, but frontline safeguarding environments.

The Hidden Threat in Plain Sight

Conversations throughout the day revealed a pervasive challenge. Local businesses, students and community members shared personal stories of coercive control—stories often hidden in plain sight. Their openness underscored a key lesson: this is not a private issue. It’s a systemic one, affecting every postcode, classroom and age group.

What made the greatest impact wasn’t just the presence of experts or professionals. It was the ownership shown by students. Performing arts learners at Strode College developed original vignettes exploring the realities of coercive control. These performances ignited some of the most honest and impactful discussions of the day.

For too many young people, coercive control is not theoretical—it is lived, normalised and silently endured. If we are to tackle it effectively, they must not only be part of the conversation – they must lead it.

A Role for Every College

The screening of Love?, a film co-created by Sam Beckinsale and director Jason Figgis, highlighted the often-misunderstood realities of psychological abuse. As Beckinsale stated powerfully: “Coercive control kills—and without a fist being raised.”

The response to the event was overwhelmingly positive. Delegates from across education, local government and the business community praised the event’s depth, urgency, and student voice. Crucially, a number of local employers pledged to join the Employers’ Initiative on Domestic Abuse (EIDA), recognising their own role in supporting staff and communities affected by abuse.

We are incredibly proud that the talented students who participated in the conference have won the Educational Partnership Award from Avon and Somerset Police in recognition of the powerful work they have done using drama to raise awareness about domestic abuse.

The FE sector has a critical role to play in shifting the national narrative. As safeguarding leads, curriculum designers and leaders of place, colleges must:

  • Widen the lens: Explore how trauma, poverty, identity conflict, and digital exploitation make young people vulnerable.
  • Equip and empower: Ensure both staff and students can recognise, challenge, and respond to coercive behaviours whilst remaining safe.
  • Platform student voices: Involve young people in co-producing resources, campaigns and future events.
  • Share and scale good practice: Work collaboratively across institutions to influence policy and improve intervention.

Too often, coercive control is dismissed as “relationship drama”—particularly when the victim is young. That myth must end. Colleges are uniquely positioned to model healthy relationships and educate on agency, consent and bystander intervention.

From Awareness to Action

Strode College joined EIDA during the event – an important step toward organisational change. But the real challenge lies within. Are we trauma-informed? Are we creating environments where students feel safe enough to speak?

We call on fellow colleges to work with us – not just to respond to abuse, but to prevent it. That means embedding this work into tutorial programmes, student leadership frameworks and staff development. It means recognising coercive control as a safeguarding priority.

Our next step is a follow-up conference with a more diverse range of voices, including students, exploring how coercive control manifests across different communities and relationships.

Leadership Through Education

Further education has long been a place of transformation. In the fight against coercive control, it can also be a place of national leadership. There is momentum here, and we believe the sector is ready to act.

Let’s make it clear: to those who seek to manipulate, isolate, and harm – there is no place to hide. Not in our communities. Not in our colleges. Not anymore.

