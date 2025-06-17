Days spent with industry and the wider community help staff re-energise and witness how their areas of specialism are evolving

Our ‘back to the floor’ day at Chelmsford College last month was an incredibly valuable event for our whole community.

Every member of staff – both teaching and support – left college and spent the day either back in industry or volunteering in the community. It was a chance to refresh and remind ourselves of why we do what we do.

For me, it meant getting my steel-toe boots back on and heading out with an electrician who led me as an apprentice. He now runs his own company, Scott Thompson Electrical, and it felt full circle to be back on the tools with him.

I started out in college myself, first studying beauty therapy before realising it wasn’t for me. I switched to electrical and never looked back. I loved the hands-on challenge and problem solving it brought every day.

I spent several years working in the trade before an accident meant I could no longer use tools safely. So I moved into teaching, determined not to let my hard-earned skills go to waste.

That experience also deepened my understanding of health and safety. And I now try to instil that same respect and caution into my students every day.

Industry doesn’t stand still. New techniques, tools and technologies are constantly emerging. If you don’t keep up, you fall behind. And if we fall behind as lecturers, our students suffer. They would no longer be getting taught what’s really going in industry – and may be getting a version that’s years out of date.

That is why industry days like ours are vital. “If you don’t use it, you lose it” might sound like a cliché, but it’s absolutely true in construction, specifically electrical, as systems change, tools are developed and renewable energy systems evolve.

Our students deserve the most up-to-date, relevant training we can give them. And to do that, we have to keep our own knowledge fresh.

I encouraged my team to take the day seriously and make the most if it. One also spent the day with an electrician and another visited another FE college. Both came back with ideas and best practices we could adapt ourselves. We are also planning return visits – demonstrating genuine collaboration, which again benefits students.

Some staff volunteered at Billericay Town FC to assist with maintenance. This was a great reminder that our college is not just in its own bubble – we are rooted in our communities and have a responsibility – and opportunity – to give back.

The day, which took place at the end of term so learners finished on a Thursday rather than the Friday, was part of a full week of events, with learners holding a youth social action day the day before.

This was the third time this event has taken place and it’s a firm part of the college’s calendar now.

FE colleges like ours are anchor institutions. We train the local workforce, offer second chances, support small businesses and keep communities connected. Days like “Back to the Floor” show what that looks like in action – staff learning from the world outside, while also giving back and generating social value.

I’d love to see more colleges doing something similar. Construction, electrical – and indeed most vocational sectors – move fast. The more we can get out and stay close to industry, the better. And the more we show our local community that we are very much part of it, the stronger those relationships – and the outcomes for our learners – will be.