Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Apprenticeships

Industry and FE must collaborate to make levy reform work

The growth and skills levy’s increased flexibility presents potential drawbacks as well as benefits

The growth and skills levy’s increased flexibility presents potential drawbacks as well as benefits

Annelee Roscoe

HR and ESG director, Premier Modular

17 Nov 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The recent autumn budget has signalled a significant shift in the UK’s approach to workforce training. This presents real opportunities for further education (FE) providers and industries facing skills gaps, as long as companies don’t lose sight of the core benefits apprenticeships bring.

The new government’s proposal to evolve the current apprenticeship levy into a growth and skills levy is ambitious, with companies now able to spend up to 50 per cent of their levy funds on training initiatives outside the traditional apprenticeship structure.

But while this proposal introduces much-needed flexibility, it’s essential to recognise it presents potential challenges as well as benefits.

For example, construction companies have long relied on structured, hands-on training to meet specific demands, and the growth and skills Levy opens exciting doors for FE providers to deliver targeted upskilling and more agile training models.

But if this is not carefully managed, there’s a risk that traditional apprenticeships could be overshadowed.

As industry demands continue to rapidly evolve, especially regarding both practical and digital skills, the new levy offers increased flexibility to address short term-skills gaps. With new levy funds allocated to shorter or targeted training programmes, companies can upskill employees quickly in response to project-specific demands.

The growth and skills levy is undoubtedly a positive step forward in this regard, but FE providers and industry partners must proceed thoughtfully.

One of the most significant achievements of the original apprenticeship levy was that it motivated companies to build training programmes that might not have otherwise existed.

These apprenticeships bring essential value to many industries, allowing young talent to develop skills gradually while simultaneously gaining practical experience in a real-world setting.

Traditional apprenticeships could be overshadowed

This is something that shorter courses often can’t replicate. If companies begin to divert too much funding away from traditional apprenticeships, this could weaken the programmes that FE providers and companies have previously invested in.

Therefore, it’s important that this model is still prioritised, balancing the flexibility of the new levy with the value apprenticeships bring.

One way to do this would be to ensure the new levy sparks the reintroduction of pre-apprenticeship programmes. Harnessed properly, these could further strengthen the skills pipeline.

Pre-apprenticeships offer younger students hands-on experience and early exposure to industry, and FE providers could play a pivotal role by aligning with companies to create pre-apprenticeship models that focus on building important foundation skills, which could improve recruitment and retention on these programmes.

Collaboration will be key to making this work. If FE providers and employers can jointly shape these programmes, they could become a valuable precursor to formal apprenticeships.

The success of apprenticeships is deeply rooted in strong collaboration between employers and providers. Strengthening the connection between them supports companies to tailor their approach and provide consistent support and feedback to aid apprentice growth. It also ensures apprentices receive both the academic and hands-on expertise they need to be successful.

The growth and skills levy allows companies to tap into a broader range of providers and course types, but with this flexibility comes the responsibility to uphold the high standards that make apprenticeships highly valuable.

Employers will need to choose courses that deliver relevant, high-quality training that aligns with industry standards. Equally, a range of learning options could feel daunting to FE providers, but if used strategically the new model could create a richer learning environment for all.

Reform of the levy represents a progressive step forward, aligning with the government’s broader economic goals as outlined in the autumn budget. It opens the door to address skills shortages, update training methods and support a workforce that must adapt to evolving needs.

To realise these opportunities, both FE providers and industry partners must strike a balance between the new flexibility the levy offers and the lasting benefits of traditional apprenticeships.

Government has unlocked the potential for greater innovation in and collaboration between FE providers and employers.

Now, it is up to FE providers and industry leaders to step up. By staying focused on quality and relevance, organisations can attract, train and retain skilled talent.

Latest education roles from

SEND EHC Coordinator

SEND EHC Coordinator

Hertfordshire County Council

View job
Principal, Pix Brook Academy

Principal, Pix Brook Academy

Satis Education

View job
Assessment & Additional Learning Support (ALS) Co-ordinator

Assessment & Additional Learning Support (ALS) Co-ordinator

Westminster Adult Education Service

View job
School Governor at Nexus Academy Trust

School Governor at Nexus Academy Trust

Satis Education

View job
School Governor at Nexus Academy Trust

School Governor at Nexus Academy Trust

Satis Education

View job
School Governor at Nexus Academy Trust

School Governor at Nexus Academy Trust

Satis Education

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Are we running out of STEAM?

In the 21st century, the education landscape has been dominated by the prioritisation of STEM subjects. Science, Technology, Engineering...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The college roadmap to AI maturity – and a reskilled workforce

AI is poised to drive economic growth, reshape jobs, and transform industries, demanding urgent upskilling. Education must swiftly adapt,...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Assessing Skills for Job-Ready Learners 

Discover how hands-on practice and authentic assessments help educators build both technical expertise and essential soft skills in learners.

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Sandwell College and NHS Trust launch £18 million Learning Campus, creating hundreds of jobs and training opportunities in the West Midlands

Sandwell College and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust recently announced a landmark agreement, which is set to secure...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships, Long read
Investigation

Gripped by fear of a special needs cash clawback

Most apprenticeship providers don’t claim apprentice support funding due to complexity and worries a mistake could wreck their finances,...

Jessica Hill

Apprenticeships

We’ll lose apprentices due to Reeves’ tax and wage rise, say bosses

Most salon owners say they plan to cut back on hiring

Josh Mellor

Apprenticeships, Skills reform

All level 7 apprenticeships will be axed, skills minister suggests

'Honest' Jacqui Smith says cuts will be 'more than people hope' as she also defends Skills England's independence and...

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

Multicultural Apprenticeship Award winners 2024 revealed

A record number of finalists and guests celebrated 30 winning apprentices, training providers and employers at this evening's ceremony...

FE Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *