The growth and skills levy’s increased flexibility presents potential drawbacks as well as benefits

The growth and skills levy’s increased flexibility presents potential drawbacks as well as benefits

The recent autumn budget has signalled a significant shift in the UK’s approach to workforce training. This presents real opportunities for further education (FE) providers and industries facing skills gaps, as long as companies don’t lose sight of the core benefits apprenticeships bring.

The new government’s proposal to evolve the current apprenticeship levy into a growth and skills levy is ambitious, with companies now able to spend up to 50 per cent of their levy funds on training initiatives outside the traditional apprenticeship structure.

But while this proposal introduces much-needed flexibility, it’s essential to recognise it presents potential challenges as well as benefits.

For example, construction companies have long relied on structured, hands-on training to meet specific demands, and the growth and skills Levy opens exciting doors for FE providers to deliver targeted upskilling and more agile training models.

But if this is not carefully managed, there’s a risk that traditional apprenticeships could be overshadowed.

As industry demands continue to rapidly evolve, especially regarding both practical and digital skills, the new levy offers increased flexibility to address short term-skills gaps. With new levy funds allocated to shorter or targeted training programmes, companies can upskill employees quickly in response to project-specific demands.

The growth and skills levy is undoubtedly a positive step forward in this regard, but FE providers and industry partners must proceed thoughtfully.

One of the most significant achievements of the original apprenticeship levy was that it motivated companies to build training programmes that might not have otherwise existed.

These apprenticeships bring essential value to many industries, allowing young talent to develop skills gradually while simultaneously gaining practical experience in a real-world setting.

Traditional apprenticeships could be overshadowed

This is something that shorter courses often can’t replicate. If companies begin to divert too much funding away from traditional apprenticeships, this could weaken the programmes that FE providers and companies have previously invested in.

Therefore, it’s important that this model is still prioritised, balancing the flexibility of the new levy with the value apprenticeships bring.

One way to do this would be to ensure the new levy sparks the reintroduction of pre-apprenticeship programmes. Harnessed properly, these could further strengthen the skills pipeline.

Pre-apprenticeships offer younger students hands-on experience and early exposure to industry, and FE providers could play a pivotal role by aligning with companies to create pre-apprenticeship models that focus on building important foundation skills, which could improve recruitment and retention on these programmes.

Collaboration will be key to making this work. If FE providers and employers can jointly shape these programmes, they could become a valuable precursor to formal apprenticeships.

The success of apprenticeships is deeply rooted in strong collaboration between employers and providers. Strengthening the connection between them supports companies to tailor their approach and provide consistent support and feedback to aid apprentice growth. It also ensures apprentices receive both the academic and hands-on expertise they need to be successful.

The growth and skills levy allows companies to tap into a broader range of providers and course types, but with this flexibility comes the responsibility to uphold the high standards that make apprenticeships highly valuable.

Employers will need to choose courses that deliver relevant, high-quality training that aligns with industry standards. Equally, a range of learning options could feel daunting to FE providers, but if used strategically the new model could create a richer learning environment for all.

Reform of the levy represents a progressive step forward, aligning with the government’s broader economic goals as outlined in the autumn budget. It opens the door to address skills shortages, update training methods and support a workforce that must adapt to evolving needs.

To realise these opportunities, both FE providers and industry partners must strike a balance between the new flexibility the levy offers and the lasting benefits of traditional apprenticeships.

Government has unlocked the potential for greater innovation in and collaboration between FE providers and employers.

Now, it is up to FE providers and industry leaders to step up. By staying focused on quality and relevance, organisations can attract, train and retain skilled talent.