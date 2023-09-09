Inaugural Good for Me Good for FE awards launch

Colleges have until the end of this month to nominate staff, students and projects that pioneer social action in their communities for the inaugural Good for Me Good for FE awards.

Since its launch in 2021, the Good for Me Good for FE campaign has recruited 140 colleges to its ranks, all committing to support staff and student volunteering and community fundraising efforts.

Using the TOMS framework to calculate the financial return on social action activities, the campaign reckons over £4 million in social value has been generated by college staff and students to date.

A new set of awards, sponsored by NCFE, was launched this week to celebrate the colleges and individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities.

The eight award categories will be judged by an expert panel, whose members will shortly be announced, with the winners and runners-up announced on October 31.

Winners will get to attend a celebratory reception at the House of Lords in December.

Any college can submit nominations, whether or not they’re a member of the Good for Me Good for FE campaign.

Sam Parrett, group principal and chief executive of London South East Colleges, one of the campaign’s founders, said the awards will “reflect the importance of collective impact”.

“We have heard about so many exceptional people doing amazing work within their communities – and now we have the chance to reward this dedication,” she added.

“These awards reflect the importance of collective impact. Volunteering supports wellbeing and is a vital aspect of personal and career development. We want to hear the inspirational stories that will encourage even more people to get involved.”

Colleges can now make their case for awards in these categories: volunteer of the year (staff), volunteer of the year (student), volunteering team of the year, volunteering college of the year, fundraiser of the year, social impact award, outstanding service/lifelong commitment to volunteering and charity partner of the year.

Parrett added: “Colleges are such special places, at the heart of their communities and we are looking forward to celebrating this. So please do nominate some of the fantastic individuals and teams who do so much to support other people.”

Further information on the awards criteria, as well as how to submit nominations, can be found on the Good for Me Good for FE website. Nominations close September 29.