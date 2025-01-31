Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Apprenticeships

If we want better outcomes, we must listen to apprentices

Our survey reveals what apprentices value most, and least, about their training

Our survey reveals what apprentices value most, and least, about their training

Emily Rock

CEO, Association of Apprentices

31 Jan 2025, 13:03

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The AoA recently conducted its Big Apprentice Survey 2024, gathering insights from over 2,000 apprentices across the UK.

Our report provides insight for those working with apprentices into the impact and value of the schemes, the challenges encountered by apprentices and their perspectives on improvements needed.

Outside of Department for Education surveys, it’s a significant data set. But more than that; it is the voice of apprentices themselves.

The survey highlights what apprentices value most: practical, hands-on learning combined with clear career progression.

Three-quarters (74 per cent) value the ability to gain work experience at the same time as a qualification. Career progression is the next most valued benefit of an apprenticeship, cited by over half of respondents (51 per cent). 

They also report significant personal growth (78 per cent), a career foundation (59 per cent) and development of enhanced employability skills (57%) as key advantages.

These findings point to apprentices seeing apprenticeships as a strategic investment in their future, not just acquiring a qualification. Interestingly, these benefits are universal; we found no major differences in the responses from apprentices across different ages, levels or stages of apprenticeship.

One of the most important findings of the survey is that over a third (36 per cent) of apprentices believe they would not be working in their current industry without access to their apprenticeship. This rises to 40 per cent for those who received free school meals, highlighting the role of apprenticeships in promoting social mobility.

Listen to apprentices

Gathering direct feedback from apprentices offers us a unique and essential perspective on the strengths and weaknesses of the schemes and helps us to understand and address the factors that contribute to a positive experience.

Despite the current consultations, debates, and discussions about proposed skills and apprenticeship policy, apprentices are not as actively involved as they should be.

Their experiences can benefit future learners, yet they are often excluded from these conversations. Apprentices should have a seat at the table alongside employers, providers, and government.

Apprenticeships are challenging, and while it’s true they shouldn’t be easy, some believe apprentices should simply push through.

The survey reveals the most common challenges apprentices encounter include managing work/life balance (36 per cent), time management (33 per cent), and completing and recording off-the-job training (32 per cent). And these strongly correlate with the reasons why 62 per cent of apprentices reported feeling stressed or anxious in the last 12 months, with work/life balance (42 per cent) being the main cause.

Here we see differences in apprentices; the survey identifies that respondents with learning difficulties, those at higher apprenticeship levels, and those who are approaching their end-point assessment tend to experience higher levels of stress.

So, what can be done to support apprentices?

In their own words they told us:

  • Better mentorship programmes, clear career progression paths, flexible working arrangements and improved communication are highly desired from employers.
  • Enhanced learning support, tailored study options, improved communication with employers and reduced administrative burdens were cited as aspects for training providers.
  • Increased funding for apprenticeships, apprentice subsidies and mental health resources are needed from government.

Specifically for the government, apprentices shared their reactions to policy changes announced in the autumn Budget, revealing a mix of optimism and concern. Some, for example, view the increase in minimum wage positively whereas others worry it may negatively impact the number of apprentices that smaller companies hire, and call for incentives to help these businesses manage the burden.

Overall, the findings highlight the critical importance of apprentice wellbeing and the necessity for comprehensive support systems that address the practical aspects of apprenticeships, helping to manage workload and reduce stress.

Incorporating these elements into working practices and policy design is vital to ensure a positive experience that leads to successful outcomes.

We hope the survey results will prompt discussions among employers, training providers and government bodies to work together to enhance the apprentice experience.

After all, providing a better experience leads to more successful outcomes, deters people from quitting, and maximises return on investment – and who doesn’t want that?

Latest education roles from

SEND Lecturer

SEND Lecturer

Capital City College Group

View job
Head of Cyber Security and Resilience

Head of Cyber Security and Resilience

University College of Estate Management (UCEM)

View job
Teacher / Trainer and Assessor – Early Years

Teacher / Trainer and Assessor – Early Years

South Thames College

View job
Health and Safety Advisor

Health and Safety Advisor

Capital City College Group

View job
Director of Marketing and Communications

Director of Marketing and Communications

Stoke on Trent College

View job
Vocational Coach for Health and Social Care

Vocational Coach for Health and Social Care

Capital City College Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Functional Skills reimagined: Drive success in English & Mathematics with modern qualifications.

In today’s educational landscape, supporting learners with essential English and maths skills goes beyond traditional teaching. It’s about providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Do you want to be part of The Bedford College Group’s next chapter?

At The Bedford College Group, we are passionate about transforming lives and communities through education. As one of the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Framing the future of creative education: new BTEC HTQ in Photography nurtures talent beyond the lens

The creative industry is evolving rapidly, and so is the way we teach photography. Discover how Pearson's new BTEC...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships: Level 2 starts lowest in four years

Growth in higher level apprenticeships mask falls in level 2 and under 19s

Shane Chowen

Apprenticeships

Devolve apprenticeship funding to local leaders, says Wolf

Former PM-adviser sets out plan for fixing apprenticeship howlers

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

Level 2 business admin apprenticeship standard approved

Trailblazer leaders hope to see the standard finally delivered later this year

Shane Chowen

Apprenticeships

1 in 6 apprenticeships taken by uni graduates, research finds

SMF report reignites calls for more radical apprenticeship spending restrictions

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *