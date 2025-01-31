If we want better outcomes, we must listen to apprentices

Our survey reveals what apprentices value most, and least, about their training

The AoA recently conducted its Big Apprentice Survey 2024, gathering insights from over 2,000 apprentices across the UK.

Our report provides insight for those working with apprentices into the impact and value of the schemes, the challenges encountered by apprentices and their perspectives on improvements needed.

Outside of Department for Education surveys, it’s a significant data set. But more than that; it is the voice of apprentices themselves.

The survey highlights what apprentices value most: practical, hands-on learning combined with clear career progression.

Three-quarters (74 per cent) value the ability to gain work experience at the same time as a qualification. Career progression is the next most valued benefit of an apprenticeship, cited by over half of respondents (51 per cent).

They also report significant personal growth (78 per cent), a career foundation (59 per cent) and development of enhanced employability skills (57%) as key advantages.

These findings point to apprentices seeing apprenticeships as a strategic investment in their future, not just acquiring a qualification. Interestingly, these benefits are universal; we found no major differences in the responses from apprentices across different ages, levels or stages of apprenticeship.

One of the most important findings of the survey is that over a third (36 per cent) of apprentices believe they would not be working in their current industry without access to their apprenticeship. This rises to 40 per cent for those who received free school meals, highlighting the role of apprenticeships in promoting social mobility.

Listen to apprentices

Gathering direct feedback from apprentices offers us a unique and essential perspective on the strengths and weaknesses of the schemes and helps us to understand and address the factors that contribute to a positive experience.

Despite the current consultations, debates, and discussions about proposed skills and apprenticeship policy, apprentices are not as actively involved as they should be.

Their experiences can benefit future learners, yet they are often excluded from these conversations. Apprentices should have a seat at the table alongside employers, providers, and government.

Apprenticeships are challenging, and while it’s true they shouldn’t be easy, some believe apprentices should simply push through.

The survey reveals the most common challenges apprentices encounter include managing work/life balance (36 per cent), time management (33 per cent), and completing and recording off-the-job training (32 per cent). And these strongly correlate with the reasons why 62 per cent of apprentices reported feeling stressed or anxious in the last 12 months, with work/life balance (42 per cent) being the main cause.

Here we see differences in apprentices; the survey identifies that respondents with learning difficulties, those at higher apprenticeship levels, and those who are approaching their end-point assessment tend to experience higher levels of stress.

So, what can be done to support apprentices?

In their own words they told us:

Better mentorship programmes, clear career progression paths, flexible working arrangements and improved communication are highly desired from employers.

Enhanced learning support, tailored study options, improved communication with employers and reduced administrative burdens were cited as aspects for training providers.

Increased funding for apprenticeships, apprentice subsidies and mental health resources are needed from government.

Specifically for the government, apprentices shared their reactions to policy changes announced in the autumn Budget, revealing a mix of optimism and concern. Some, for example, view the increase in minimum wage positively whereas others worry it may negatively impact the number of apprentices that smaller companies hire, and call for incentives to help these businesses manage the burden.

Overall, the findings highlight the critical importance of apprentice wellbeing and the necessity for comprehensive support systems that address the practical aspects of apprenticeships, helping to manage workload and reduce stress.

Incorporating these elements into working practices and policy design is vital to ensure a positive experience that leads to successful outcomes.

We hope the survey results will prompt discussions among employers, training providers and government bodies to work together to enhance the apprentice experience.

After all, providing a better experience leads to more successful outcomes, deters people from quitting, and maximises return on investment – and who doesn’t want that?