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22 May 2026

I found my voice through lifelong learning – others deserve the same chance

Adult learning helped me overcome a stutter that had affected my confidence as a government minister. It can help millions more
Ed Balls Guest Contributor

Economist and former secretary of state for children, schools and families

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Last November, I was invited to a ceremony at the Barbican in London to receive an award. No, Craig Revel Horwood was not waiting with a Glitterball Trophy and a long-overdue apology. Instead, I was greeted by Maggie Galliers, president of Learning and Work Institute (L&W), and presented with the lifelong learning ambassador award.

It was both a surprise and an honour. But it also prompted a question: what had I done to deserve it? I had helped expand learning opportunities for teachers during my time as a minister, but that was many years ago. I have reached grade 7 standard on the piano, but my attempts at Bach hardly justify national recognition.

In truth, the award reflected not just what I have done for lifelong learning, but what lifelong learning has done for me.

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