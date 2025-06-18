Our L&W lifelong learning campaign is a rallying call to build the thriving country we want to live in

Lifelong learning increases people’s likelihood of being in employment, boosts their earnings and reduces the amount of time spent on out-of-work benefits. So says our latest research, commissioned by Phoenix Insights.

Ministers targeting an 80 per cent employment rate and savings in the welfare system should take note. When adults learn, our society and economy thrive.

NHS mental health services are buckling, but we know learning can be transformational for people’s wellbeing.

Last year’s riots after the Southport murders lifted the lid on deep divisions in some communities across England, but we know learning promotes social cohesion and increases levels of interaction between people from different backgrounds.

Sectors with growth-driving potential need more skilled workers to kickstart a decade of economic renewal. But rates of retraining are falling short of what’s required.

Despite the evidence outlining its benefits, investment in lifelong learning has been in decline for over a decade. Government investment in adult skills fell by £1 billion in real terms between 2010 and 2024, resulting in seven million fewer qualifications awarded than if attainment had remained constant.

These cuts predominantly affected people in the poorest areas with the lowest qualifications who had the most to gain.

Employer investment also contracted sharply over the same period, with UK firms spending half the EU average on workplace training. The effects of declining employer spend have also been felt unequally, replicating and reinforcing inequalities in public skills investment and vice versa.

This situation cannot continue, particularly as lifelong learning is becoming ever more vital. As technology alters our economy and careers get longer, people will increasingly need to update their skills.

The same is true for life outside of work, with people needing the know-how to access essential public services and remain active and engaged in their communities.

Increasing investment and participation in lifelong learning promises great rewards: growth, productivity, good work, resilient communities, and fuller and richer lives. But if levels of learning continue to languish the future will look different – with job dislocation, economic scarring, deepening inequalities and social exclusion all a major risk.

This is why L&W has launched the Get the Nation Learning campaign to make and win the case for lifelong learning. Just two weeks after launch, we’re delighted to have the support of dozens of organisations, including Make UK, Channel 4, the National Housing Federation, Association of Colleges, AELP, HOLEX, Be the Business, Enginuity, Libraries Connected, Centre for Better Ageing and The 5% Club.

By joining the movement, you too can add your voice to the case for change and lead by example in getting the nation learning.

Everyone has a role to play. National and regional governments can put the funding and policy in place. Employers can invest more in skills and training and give their staff the flexibility they need. Community organisations have a role in delivering learning opportunities, but also in removing barriers local people and their service users face.

By acting together, we can move towards a culture, society and economy where everyone can learn throughout life.

This campaign builds on the legacy of the Festival of Learning, which L&W ran for over 30 years. And the tradition of our annual Adult Learning Awards will continue with the Get the Nation Learning Awards.

These awards will be the biggest celebration of lifelong learning in England. They will shine a light on people and organisations empowering adults to engage in learning, as well as individual learners who can inspire others. Get your nominations in before July 25.

If you have any questions about the campaign, and how you can get involved, please contact me and my team.

It’s time to turn the tide. It’s time to get the nation learning.