Functional skills for adults are too vital to give up on

Adult literacy and numeracy rates are already woeful, let's not make them even worse by scrapping functional skills for adult apprentices

I can understand why many will welcome the government’s changes to reduce the minimum duration of apprenticeships from 12 to 8 months and remove the requirements for adult apprentices to pass functional English and maths qualifications to complete their apprenticeship.

It’s clear that some current apprentices don’t need the full 12 months to do their apprenticeship and that some employers are filtering out apprenticeship applicants who don’t already have functional skills. So these changes will better match people’s needs and open up opportunity more widely, right?

Wrong. England is already an outlier compared to apprenticeships in many other countries. Our apprenticeships are shorter than best practice countries like Germany, where they typically last two, three or four years. And they have less general education like English and maths. The OECD pointed out that general education in apprenticeships in England is limited to functional skills courses typically lasting around 100 hours in total. That compares to 400 hours in Switzerland, around 480 hours in Germany, and 588 hours in Norway.

So apprentices in England are getting at most one quarter of the general education of apprentices in other leading countries, and even this requirement is now going to be removed for apprentices aged 19 and over.

But the government’s kept the English and maths requirements for apprentices aged under 19, so isn’t that fine? No. One in five adults in England has low literacy or numeracy. This is woeful. It holds back people’s career prospects and their ability to access public services. And these skills are only going to become more important over time.

A recent OECD survey found that young people’s English and maths had improved over the last decade, the result in part of policy efforts to change this such as the condition of funding rule in further education. But adults’ scores had gone backwards, the product of reduced focus as government austerity led to a 63 per cent fall in adults completing English and maths qualifications.

With 80 per cent of our 2035 workforce having already left compulsory education, and the bar of skills required for life and work rising, we need a renewed focused on these fundamentals for all. Not to take a step backwards.

The net result of these changes will likely be more people completing apprenticeships than would otherwise have done so. But those apprenticeships will be of lower quality than they could’ve been and prepare them less well for their future careers.

That is not a trade-off we need to make. If something is important but not working, the answer surely is to fix it, not just give up on it.

We need investment to test new ways to help apprentices succeed in English and maths, a focus on building these skills into occupational learning so people can see the relevance, and to reflect the extra time that this all takes in funding and support for employers.

We also need to be clear about what an apprenticeship is and what it isn’t. It is meant to be a job with substantial training and about your future career not just your current job. In trying to make everything an apprenticeship, in part because people recognise the brand, in part because large employers wanted to recoup as much of their levy payments as possible, the last Government lost its way somewhat.

This Government has a chance to change that, with a more flexible Growth and Skills Levy allowing valuable training that’s not an apprenticeship to be funded and focusing apprenticeships on what they’re meant to be about.

These changes take us in the wrong direction. And they won’t ultimately benefit apprentices or employers. Lowering standards only gives the false illusion of raising opportunity.