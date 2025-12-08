Focus on T Level shortcomings gives hope for ‘T’ and ‘V’ system

While V Levels simplify choice for learners and employers, work to ensure T Levels fill the space left by large diplomas is encouraging, says David Rowley

While V Levels simplify choice for learners and employers, work to ensure T Levels fill the space left by large diplomas is encouraging, says David Rowley

All the talk has been about V Levels since the skills white paper was published. But they aren’t quite the revolution some think – they’re an evolution of what already exists. This is no bad thing, and there are welcome new features.

V Levels will be the same size as one A Level and used in a ‘pick and mix’ fashion. They represent a middle ground between academic A Levels and technical T Levels, offering a broader programme of study. The white paper also suggests they will have an increased proportion of non-exam assessment compared to A Levels.

Same thing, different name?

While providers do use applied general extended certificates this way, one complication of the old landscape was the range of naming conventions, branding and subject choice.

Subjects will now be pre-determined by the DfE, and a provisional list has already been published. Ofqual will also set the design rules for structure, assessment and grading, ensuring all awarding organisations have the same grade scale and UCAS points.

Finally, it’s proposed there won’t be any awarding organisation branding or different naming conventions for size, such as foundation or introductory diplomas.

These changes will standardise the offer and reduce confusion. Notably, DfE will nationally set high-level outline content linked to occupational standards. So content will be derived from Skills England’s work and underpinned by employers, ensuring learners have the skills needed in the labour market.

T Levels future

Combinations of V Levels could represent an effective pathway for undecided learners. But what about those who study large or extended diplomas?

In 2023-24 there were over 100,000 16-19 learners enrolled on extended diplomas alone, and far more if we include other smaller diplomas. And over 20,000 T Level learners.

Under the new landscape T Levels will be the only large qualification, as funding for all others is removed. But can T Levels be scaled to meet demand? And will the narrow scope of subjects be expanded?

Both questions are addressed in the recent post-16 Level 3 and below pathways government consultation document.

Deliverability concerns

Sector stakeholders have spoken publicly on the T Level teething problems, but it’s rare for the DfE to comment directly.

However, the consultation states they’re “continuing to refine them to enhance deliverability whilst maintaining rigour and quality,” and “have looked to reduce duplication and the volume of assessment to help manageability at scale.”

This commitment to more effective delivery is promising, as T Levels must be fit for purpose to replace large applied generals.

The consultation says T Levels should be extended to more subjects, and Skills England’s “analysis” will be used to “ascertain whether a large qualification is needed to meet the skills needs of the industry”.

This implies that where there is evidence of strong performance with existing large Level 3 diplomas, they will look to reproduce these pathways in a T Level.

Missing standards, emerging possibilities

Many Level 3 standards exist for new T Levels, such as sport and social care. However, DfE seems pragmatic about creating T Levels in areas without appropriate standards.

Previous governments would have dismissed the lack of standards as evidence of zero need for a T Level. But this paper sensibly suggests “adjustments to either the standards or the focus of the T Level would be required to meet the needs of students and employers.”

This opens up possibilities. Take protective services pathways, which had roughly 15,000 16-19 learners on Level 3 study programmes in 2023-24. Naturally, some would move to V Levels. But a third are on the extended diploma.

The armed and emergency services are major progression routes into employment, but the relevant standards at Level 2-4 don’t match up for T Levels.

Under the previous policy, no Level 3 standards meant no T Level. But with this new flexibility and desire to expand, could a protective services T Level emerge? We hope so, given the clear demand.

V and T Level mix

Current suites of qualifications cater for small, medium and large programmes. For a sector to thrive, it will need both a V and T Level. The introduction of V Levels is exciting, but the government’s appetite to address ongoing issues with T Levels and widen their scope is even more so.

Large qualifications are the bedrock of general FE colleges, and T Levels must function properly once the big diplomas are gone. There’s far more to come, but I’m cautiously optimistic.