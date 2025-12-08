Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
T Levels

Focus on T Level shortcomings gives hope for ‘T’ and ‘V’ system

While V Levels simplify choice for learners and employers, work to ensure T Levels fill the space left by large diplomas is encouraging, says David Rowley

While V Levels simplify choice for learners and employers, work to ensure T Levels fill the space left by large diplomas is encouraging, says David Rowley

David Rowley

Product manager for Technical Education at NCFE

8 Dec 2025, 6:24

facebook linkedin
See discussion

All the talk has been about V Levels since the skills white paper was published. But they aren’t quite the revolution some think – they’re an evolution of what already exists. This is no bad thing, and there are welcome new features.

V Levels will be the same size as one A Level and used in a ‘pick and mix’ fashion. They represent a middle ground between academic A Levels and technical T Levels, offering a broader programme of study. The white paper also suggests they will have an increased proportion of non-exam assessment compared to A Levels.

Same thing, different name?

While providers do use applied general extended certificates this way, one complication of the old landscape was the range of naming conventions, branding and subject choice.

Subjects will now be pre-determined by the DfE, and a provisional list has already been published. Ofqual will also set the design rules for structure, assessment and grading, ensuring all awarding organisations have the same grade scale and UCAS points.

Finally, it’s proposed there won’t be any awarding organisation branding or different naming conventions for size, such as foundation or introductory diplomas.

These changes will standardise the offer and reduce confusion. Notably, DfE will nationally set high-level outline content linked to occupational standards. So content will be derived from Skills England’s work and underpinned by employers, ensuring learners have the skills needed in the labour market.

T Levels future

Combinations of V Levels could represent an effective pathway for undecided learners. But what about those who study large or extended diplomas?

In 2023-24 there were over 100,000 16-19 learners enrolled on extended diplomas alone, and far more if we include other smaller diplomas. And over 20,000 T Level learners.

Under the new landscape T Levels will be the only large qualification, as funding for all others is removed. But can T Levels be scaled to meet demand? And will the narrow scope of subjects be expanded?

Both questions are addressed in the recent post-16 Level 3 and below pathways government consultation document.

Deliverability concerns

Sector stakeholders have spoken publicly on the T Level teething problems, but it’s rare for the DfE to comment directly.

However, the consultation states they’re “continuing to refine them to enhance deliverability whilst maintaining rigour and quality,” and “have looked to reduce duplication and the volume of assessment to help manageability at scale.”

This commitment to more effective delivery is promising, as T Levels must be fit for purpose to replace large applied generals.

The consultation says T Levels should be extended to more subjects, and Skills England’s “analysis” will be used to “ascertain whether a large qualification is needed to meet the skills needs of the industry”.

This implies that where there is evidence of strong performance with existing large Level 3 diplomas, they will look to reproduce these pathways in a T Level.

Missing standards, emerging possibilities

Many Level 3 standards exist for new T Levels, such as sport and social care. However, DfE seems pragmatic about creating T Levels in areas without appropriate standards.

Previous governments would have dismissed the lack of standards as evidence of zero need for a T Level. But this paper sensibly suggests “adjustments to either the standards or the focus of the T Level would be required to meet the needs of students and employers.”

This opens up possibilities. Take protective services pathways, which had roughly 15,000 16-19 learners on Level 3 study programmes in 2023-24. Naturally, some would move to V Levels. But a third are on the extended diploma.

The armed and emergency services are major progression routes into employment, but the relevant standards at Level 2-4 don’t match up for T Levels.

Under the previous policy, no Level 3 standards meant no T Level. But with this new flexibility and desire to expand, could a protective services T Level emerge? We hope so, given the clear demand.

V and T Level mix

Current suites of qualifications cater for small, medium and large programmes. For a sector to thrive, it will need both a V and T Level. The introduction of V Levels is exciting, but the government’s appetite to address ongoing issues with T Levels and widen their scope is even more so.

Large qualifications are the bedrock of general FE colleges, and T Levels must function properly once the big diplomas are gone. There’s far more to come, but I’m cautiously optimistic.

Latest education roles from

Principal

Principal

St John Fisher Catholic Primary School

View job
Headteacher

Headteacher

Mowbray Education Trust

View job
Headteacher

Headteacher

Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust

View job
Headteacher

Headteacher

Cloughside College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bett UK 2026: Learning without limits

Education is humanity’s greatest promise and our most urgent mission.

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Confidence, curiosity, and connection: How colleges are building learners for life

Acting as the bridge between school and adulthood for many young people, colleges play a powerful role in shaping...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A Decade of Impact: Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards Celebrate 10 Years of Inspiring Change at Landmark London Event

Friday 7th November 2025 - Over 700 guests gathered at the Hilton London Metropole for the 10th annual Multicultural...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

EPA reform: changes inevitable, but not unfamiliar

Change is coming and, as always with FE, it’s seemingly inevitable. I’ve spent over 20 years working in the sector....

Advertorial

More from this theme

T Levels

A new Dawn for driving T Level take-up

T Level ambassador regional chair aims to wield 1,000 volunteers to boost industry placements

Anviksha Patel

T Levels
Exclusive

Clawback reveals T Level underspend bigger than feared 

Overallocation errors and unmet student recruitment targets stung colleges to the tune of £86m

Billy Camden

Adult education, Apprenticeships, Colleges, SEND, Skills reform, T Levels
Long read

FE ‘engine’ running on fumes as MPs call for funding and pay reforms

Education committee makes 40+ wide-ranging recommendations concluding its future of FE inquiry

Anviksha Patel

Colleges, T Levels

T Level funding to be lagged from 2027

Switch will end the use of estimated student numbers but keep in-year reconciliation

FE Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *