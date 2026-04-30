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1 May 2026

Investigation

Seeking more than a sticking plaster for hospitalised teens

Seriously ill 16 to 18-year-olds could gain a legal right to hospital education support under new proposals. But leaders warn funding gaps, council deficits and inflexible college admissions could still leave learners facing a post-16 cliff edge. Anviksha Patel investigates

Anviksha Patel

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For over a decade, teenagers too sick to attend classes have been left without guaranteed education support after age 16 due to a long-standing gap in hospital education law.

A rule that provides schooling for the long-term sick up to age 16 was left outdated when from 2015 teenagers had to remain in education or training until 18.

The anomaly has left hospital school leaders using their own funds and charity partnerships to help seriously ill young people pursue FE courses.

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