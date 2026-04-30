Seeking more than a sticking plaster for hospitalised teens

For over a decade, teenagers too sick to attend classes have been left without guaranteed education support after age 16 due to a long-standing gap in hospital education law.

A rule that provides schooling for the long-term sick up to age 16 was left outdated when from 2015 teenagers had to remain in education or training until 18.

The anomaly has left hospital school leaders using their own funds and charity partnerships to help seriously ill young people pursue FE courses.