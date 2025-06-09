First area chosen to trial new jobs and careers service ‘pathfinder’

Wakefield is the first place in the country to trial a pilot scheme that aims to “personalise” a jobs and careers service for jobseekers.

A new “pathfinder”, which will work with employers to provide a “pathway into good jobs”, has been designed by leaders from West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Wakefield Local Authority.

Mayor Tracy Brabin said the city is a “test-bed” for new ideas like a coaching academy for Department for Work and Pensions staff that will be rolled out across the country this year as part of its Get Britain Working plan.

DWP secretary Liz Kendall announced last year the National Careers Service will be merged with jobcentres across the country to tackle economic inactivity.

Close to 1 million young people are classed as not in education, employment or training (NEET). Estimated figures fell nationally by 7,000 in the last quarter to 923,000.

Government data shows that over 3,000 16 to 17 year olds were classed as NEET in 2024 in the six constituent councils that make up WYCA. Wakefield recorded 371 NEETs and a 3.5 per cent NEET rate, the third highest rate in the region behind Leeds and Calderdale.

The autumn budget announced £55 million will be spent to develop and test the new service in 2025/26.

It is not yet clear how much funding has been allocated to the Wakefield pilot.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority last week greenlit a £37 million plan to “guarantee a healthy working life” by linking up NHS services with employment support providers like jobcentres and councils.

DWP employment minister Alison McGovern will face MPs later this week to give oral evidence on the merger .

The new services to be piloted will include a new coaching academy, which will train up DWP staff to provide better support, and changes to DWP appointment services to give jobseekers “more personalised” for job seeker claimants.

Wakefield will also test a series of careers events to link up jobseekers with local employers. Officials said more events in the coming months involving the local manufacturing and technology sectors will be open to the public, not just jobseeker claimants.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “People stand a better chance of landing a good job when they are treated with dignity and respect at a trusted local Jobcentre.

“Working with the government, we’re investing almost £40 million to help guarantee a healthy working life to everyone in our region, and as the test-bed for the new national Jobs and Careers Service, Wakefield will lead the way on transforming our welfare system to get Britain working.”

Councillor Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Everyone in our area deserves to be supported to access great employment opportunities. But for too long we’ve had an outdated, national approach to employment support which doesn’t take individual circumstances into account and isn’t tailored enough.

“By being part of this Pathfinder, we can help design the next generation of public employment services. Support more local people to access secure, well-paid jobs. And unlock more of the potential we’ve got in our district to build a stronger local economy for everyone who lives in Wakefield.”

McGovern added: “Our one-size-fits-all, tick box approach to jobs support is outdated and does not serve those looking to better their lives through work.

“We are building a proper public employment service in partnership with local leaders that truly meets community challenges and unlocks opportunity.”