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5 June 2026

I want to open up property careers to the people currently shut out

My nine years of running LocatED, DfE's property arm, have shown me that talent is still too often filtered out by informal networks, financial barriers and recruitment processes that favour the already advantaged. So I’m doing something about it
Lara Newman Guest Contributor

Founder and CEO of Common Ground CIC and former CEO of LocatED

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When I’m asked why I’m launching the new social mobility campaigning company Common Ground, I simply say this: people in charge of creating places and communities, including major public building projects, schools, and hospitals, should reflect the communities they serve.

Common Ground launches at a critical time for FE colleges. Our latest polling, commissioned for our launch, reveals a significant disconnect between young people and the property industry. There are significant barriers that exist for those who do not go to university but have the talent and aspiration to get into my industry.

The research, carried out by More in Common, found that half of 18-24 year-olds would either not consider a career in the commercial property and real estate industry or simply do not know enough about it to consider it. I think that is a damning reflection of the fact that many young people are left thinking these jobs are ‘not for them’.

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